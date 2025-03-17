How to vote for councillors in North Northants unitary, town and parish elections

Residents are being asked to get ready for elections taking place in North Northants taking place in May.

On Thursday, May 1, two sets of elections will take place – for North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) as well as for town and parish council seats.

The elections will be the first under changes to local government boundaries and wards, which will see a reduction in the number of NNC councillors from 78 to 68 and some residents voting in a new or different ward.

Adele Wylie, Returning Officer for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “These local elections are extremely important, and the votes cast will decide who represents communities across North Northamptonshire for the next four years.

“From our smallest parish councils right through to the unitary council, the decisions made by councillors have a huge impact on communities and residents.

“With this in mind, we want to make sure as many people as possible have the chance to have their say which is why we are taking this opportunity to remind all residents of the key dates and deadlines to vote in this election."

Due to the changes in boundaries, polling stations might differ, and residents are being asked to double check their poll cards that are expected to arrive through the post from today (March 24).

Alongside these changes, residents are being reminded of some key deadlines:

If you’re not already registered to vote yet, the deadline to do so is Friday, April 11. If you’ve recently moved home or changed your name, you may need to update your details to ensure you can take part. Click here to register to vote.

New postal vote applications need to be submitted by 5pm on Monday, April 14. Click here to apply for a postal vote.

Those needing a new proxy vote need to apply by 5pm on Wednesday, April 23. Click here to apply for proxy vote.

Anyone wishing to vote in person now needs to bring acceptable photographic ID, an Anonymous Electors Document or a Voter Authority Certificate.

If you don’t have an accepted form of ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. The deadline for this is also 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

A list of accepted ID is available on the council website and applicants for Voter Authority Certificates must be registered to vote beforehand. Click here to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

More information about the elections will be made available on the council website including a list of candidates prior to the elections.

Results for NNC elections will be announced on Friday, May 2, and for town and parish elections on Saturday, May 3.