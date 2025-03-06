How to check train cancellation and delay data for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough railway stations

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Passengers using Northamptonshire’s stations will be able to check train cancellation and delay data at railway stations from today.

Information will be updated every month to increase transparency and to hold service operators to account.

Performance figures for January 5 to February 1 are now available at our stations via a QR code – larger stations will display information digitally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

East Midlands Railway (EMR) stations in North Northants – Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough – show the percentage of trains on time (within three minutes) and the number of trains cancelled compared to the figure for the East Midlands Route.

EMR Corby, Kettering and the new QR code to check performance/National WorldEMR Corby, Kettering and the new QR code to check performance/National World
EMR Corby, Kettering and the new QR code to check performance/National World

For tardiness, the worst performer was Kettering Station with only 74.1 per cent of trains on time – compared to the 77.2 per cent for the East Midlands Route.

Wellingborough Station had 83.8 per cent of trains on time while top performer was Corby Station with 86.9 per cent of trains on time.

In the same period 4.7 per cent of trains were cancelled along the route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Topping the cancellation chart was Corby with 4.7 per cent of trains not running. Wellingborough saw 3.5 per cent of services cancelled – Kettering had the least cancelled at 3.3 per cent.

Delays and cancellations can be checked at stations/National WorldDelays and cancellations can be checked at stations/National World
Delays and cancellations can be checked at stations/National World

In the same period Northampton Station, run by West Midlands Trains, had 77.4 per cent of trains on time, with only two per cent of services cancelled.

Britain's worst performing station for cancelled trains was Ince and Elton in Cheshire with 22.8 per cent of trains cancelled.

A total of 33 stations of out of more than 18,000 had no cancellations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Norfolk’s Buckenham Station had a perfect score or zero cancellations and all trains on time.

For all EMR performance data go to https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/trains-stations/at-the-station/station-information.

Related topics:KetteringWellingboroughNorthamptonshireCorby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice