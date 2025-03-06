How to check train cancellation and delay data for Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough railway stations

Passengers using Northamptonshire’s stations will be able to check train cancellation and delay data at railway stations from today.

Information will be updated every month to increase transparency and to hold service operators to account.

Performance figures for January 5 to February 1 are now available at our stations via a QR code – larger stations will display information digitally.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) stations in North Northants – Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough – show the percentage of trains on time (within three minutes) and the number of trains cancelled compared to the figure for the East Midlands Route.

EMR Corby, Kettering and the new QR code to check performance/National World

For tardiness, the worst performer was Kettering Station with only 74.1 per cent of trains on time – compared to the 77.2 per cent for the East Midlands Route.

Wellingborough Station had 83.8 per cent of trains on time while top performer was Corby Station with 86.9 per cent of trains on time.

In the same period 4.7 per cent of trains were cancelled along the route.

Topping the cancellation chart was Corby with 4.7 per cent of trains not running. Wellingborough saw 3.5 per cent of services cancelled – Kettering had the least cancelled at 3.3 per cent.

Delays and cancellations can be checked at stations/National World

In the same period Northampton Station, run by West Midlands Trains, had 77.4 per cent of trains on time, with only two per cent of services cancelled.

Britain's worst performing station for cancelled trains was Ince and Elton in Cheshire with 22.8 per cent of trains cancelled.

A total of 33 stations of out of more than 18,000 had no cancellations.

Norfolk’s Buckenham Station had a perfect score or zero cancellations and all trains on time.

For all EMR performance data go to https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/trains-stations/at-the-station/station-information.