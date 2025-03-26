How to become a candidate to stand for election to Kettering Town Council in upcoming elections

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Candidates are wanted to stand for election to Kettering Town Council in the upcoming elections.

There are spaces for 20 councillors on the town council, and people are now able to put themselves forward for election in May.

Being a local councillor is a chance to volunteer to serve the community, act as a voice for local people and help shape the future of Kettering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kettering Town Council (KTC) is responsible for a range of local services and activities.

National Worldplaceholder image
National World

Clerk to Kettering Town Council, Martin Hammond, said: “If you're passionate, proactive and want to make a difference then becoming a town councillor could be for you. It's an opportunity to represent the views of local people and shape the future of your local community.”

KTC currently runs events such as the Christmas lights switch-on and Kettering by the Sea, general and specialist markets, allotments, provides grants to local groups, operates Kettering charities and runs the town lottery.

The council also installs speed warning devices, works to improve biodiversity and tackle climate change, has funding to improve local infrastructure and represents local interests by having a democratic voice in local decision making and creating a neighbourhood plan for Central Kettering.

The day-to-day work of a parish councillor may include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- going to meetings of local organisations such as tenants' associations

- going to meetings of bodies that affect the wider community, such as the police, the Highways Authority, schools and colleges

- taking up issues on behalf of members of the public, such as making representations to the principal authorities

- running a surgery for residents to bring up issues

- meeting with individual residents in their own homes

Mr Hammond added: “If you are interested you may like to consider attending our council meetings which will provide you with experience of how the council conducts business, giving you a better understanding as to the work of a councillor and the commitment involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most people can stand for election, however there are a few rules, candidates must be a British citizen, or a citizen of the Commonwealth or the European Union, and aged over 18.

More information is available on Kettering Town Council’s website at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/elections

Related topics:European Union

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice