How to become a candidate to stand for election to Kettering Town Council in upcoming elections

Candidates are wanted to stand for election to Kettering Town Council in the upcoming elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are spaces for 20 councillors on the town council, and people are now able to put themselves forward for election in May.

Being a local councillor is a chance to volunteer to serve the community, act as a voice for local people and help shape the future of Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering Town Council (KTC) is responsible for a range of local services and activities.

National World

Clerk to Kettering Town Council, Martin Hammond, said: “If you're passionate, proactive and want to make a difference then becoming a town councillor could be for you. It's an opportunity to represent the views of local people and shape the future of your local community.”

KTC currently runs events such as the Christmas lights switch-on and Kettering by the Sea, general and specialist markets, allotments, provides grants to local groups, operates Kettering charities and runs the town lottery.

The council also installs speed warning devices, works to improve biodiversity and tackle climate change, has funding to improve local infrastructure and represents local interests by having a democratic voice in local decision making and creating a neighbourhood plan for Central Kettering.

The day-to-day work of a parish councillor may include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- going to meetings of local organisations such as tenants' associations

- going to meetings of bodies that affect the wider community, such as the police, the Highways Authority, schools and colleges

- taking up issues on behalf of members of the public, such as making representations to the principal authorities

- running a surgery for residents to bring up issues

- meeting with individual residents in their own homes

Mr Hammond added: “If you are interested you may like to consider attending our council meetings which will provide you with experience of how the council conducts business, giving you a better understanding as to the work of a councillor and the commitment involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most people can stand for election, however there are a few rules, candidates must be a British citizen, or a citizen of the Commonwealth or the European Union, and aged over 18.

More information is available on Kettering Town Council’s website at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/elections