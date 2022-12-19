Residents will soon be moving to a new affordable development in Irthlingborough as phase one of the 84-dwelling scheme nears completion.

Nene Fields, a mixed tenure scheme off Wellingborough Road, will form the largest new affordable housing estate to be built in the former East Northants area.

North Northants Council (NNC) has been working with social housing provider emh group with the first phase due to be completed in early 2023.

This could be yours for £66,250 shared ownership

Of the 84 homes, 14 are being provided for market sale, with the remaining 70 homes being provided as affordable housing.

Cllr Matt Binley, NNC’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “It is great that work is progressing on this much-needed site, with the first phase due for completion in early 2023.

"We appreciate that residents want to stay in the local area when searching for a home but often can’t find a suitable or affordable property. This is why the properties at ‘Nene Fields’, including the shared ownership and rent to buy homes, will be promoted through our Keyways Scheme to maximise opportunities for those in the local area.”

Of the 70 properties, 30 homes will be provided for rent, 30 homes are available for shared ownership, as part of the Government’s Help to Buy Scheme, and 10 will be rent to buy, where occupants initially move in on an intermediate rent but with a commitment to buy within a five-year period.

Construction on phase one of the development should be complete by spring 2023

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “This site has been carefully designed, with a mixture of two to four bedroom homes alongside a small number of 1 bed houses and bungalows allowing residents to access a home to meet their needs and when completed, we hope there will be a real sense of community.”

A three-bedroom ‘swift’ house under shared ownership costs £66,250.

Chris Jones, executive director of development at emh, added: “We are proud to be working in partnership with the council to respond to local needs through the provision of high quality homes that play an important role in helping to sustain local communities.”

