How specialist crisis domestic violence advisors are helping victims across Northamptonshire

A team of specialist crisis domestic violence advisors are working hard to help victims of domestic abuse across Northamptonshire.

Crisis Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) work from the Northamptonshire Police Control Room to assist both call handlers and police officers in dealing with live domestic abuse incidents. The Crisis IDVAs support the police at the weekend between 5pm and 2am. They call victims and partner with officers attending visits in order to offer the victim and their family support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advisors are specially trained in crisis intervention, and can offer practical advice and explain the help and support that’s available for victims of domestic abuse. They also risk assess and help victims to put individual safety plans in place. Furthermore, they can help with the next steps should someone want to leave an abusive relationship, and also arrange for support during criminal justice proceedings.

The Crisis IDVAs support Northamptonshire Police to help with domestic abuse calls.

Recently released survey results showed that on average participants rated their interaction with IDVAs as 9.7 out of 10, according to police.

More than 90 percent of survey respondents also said they would likely agree to receiving support to help with their domestic abuse situation and more than 80 percent of respondents felt they were listened to, were treated with empathy and compassion – with 85 percent feeling their concerns were taken seriously.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Costar, who leads the Northamptonshire Police Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The IDVAs are enormously beneficial to both the victim and to the police. Our officers have said that it has helped with risk assessment and for intervention to happen at the earliest possible opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our joint aim is to ensure the safety of the victim and reduce the possibility of repeated abuse.

“The Crisis IDVAs offer both emotional and practical support and have been immensely successful in developing a rapport with victims, helping them to talk about their situation and the abuse they’ve suffered – which in turn helps us to build a clear picture, safeguard the victim and pursue the perpetrator.

”Domestic abuse can be physical or psychological and affects women, men and children, from all walks of life. It has no place in our society and shouldn’t be tolerated.”

Charlotte Gunn senior service delivery manager for Voice added: “Crisis IDVAs recognise the complexities of domestic abuse and the risks to the individual and their family members. They also have significant knowledge of the support that’s available to help victims move forward, which many victims aren’t aware of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know it can be hard for victims to talk about what’s happened to them. They often feel isolated and alone, but our specialist advisors are skilled communicators and good listeners.

“Voice and the Crisis IDVAs are independent, and the partnership approach with Northamptonshire Police means we can provide help at the earliest opportunity.

"Our joint work will help us to safeguard more individuals and help to prevent repeated abuse.”

Crisis IDVAs are employed by Voice for Victims and Witnesses and part of the Office of Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone suffering from domestic abuse is urged to call the police on the non-emergency 101 or, in an emergency, always call 999.