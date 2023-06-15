How 'shy' Kettering make-up artist beat the bullies and became a YouTube sensation

A Kettering make-up artist who overcame bullies and became a YouTube sensation is celebrating after receiving a coveted award.

Abi Drinkell shares videos about creative make-up, plus-size fashion and more on the platform and her clips have been viewed by millions of people.

The 21-year-old had always wanted to make waves online but didn’t have the confidence at first – but now she’s been given a silver play button award after her number of subscribers passed 100,000.

Abi with her award from YouTube

The former Latimer Arts College pupil said: "I'm so proud I can call this my job.

“I'd like to think I'm making a positive impact in the world and that I am a role model for young people who may be struggling with their self confidence like I did.”

Aged 15 Abi realised there was more to make-up than covering up imperfections and, after having a go at her first creative make-up look, realised she had found something she wanted to turn into a career.

She went to Tresham College in Kettering to study a level three course in make-up for theatre and film and was preparing to find her dream job – but months before the end of her course the Covid pandemic started.

Some of Abi's creative make-up looks

Abi is also a young adult carer for her little brother, who has extremely low immunity, and his safety became a priority with their whole house going into lockdown. She transformed him into an ice queen for her final project and graduated from college, but the world had still not opened up and she wanted a way to showcase her make-up skills without putting her family at risk.

Having already gained a lot of traction on another platform, TikTok, she discovered YouTube shorts before she started to produce full-length videos. Many feature creative and theatre make-up inspired by characters and TV shows. Her most-viewed clip is inspired by Draculaura from Monster High and has 9.1 million views. Others include videos about plus-size fashion and clothes, skincare routines and beauty products.

Abi said: "I always had a dream of being a YouTuber but I just didn’t have the confidence.

"I was a shy girl who got bullied and had a lot of issues. Since leaving the education system I’ve had time to focus on myself and I’ve got a really supportive family – my mum is like my manager.

“It’s amazing to have got this far. I think it shows what can happen when you put the work in.”

Abi, who went to school with another social media sensation, singer Mae Stephens, now also has her own business.

She said she is now much more confident and self-assured and she wants others to get creative with make-up.

She said: "When a lot of people think about make-up they think about glamour and celebrities but there’s so much more to it than that.