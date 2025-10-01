Pensioners over the age of 66 living in Kettering and Barton Seagrave could get help with their winter fuel bills thanks to a town charity.

Grants to help with winter fuel bills are being offered to people who must fit with the historic charity’s criteria.

Applicants must not have more than £335 income per week, excluding benefits, they must be over the statutory retirement age of 66 and live alone.

The funding comes from Kettering Charities for the Poor, which has been running for decades and can trace its history back to the nineteenth century, and is run by Kettering Town Council.

Chairman of the trustees, Lloyd Bunday, said: “This winter fuel grant will support elderly residents with heating costs during the colder months. I encourage anyone who is eligible to apply and make use of this support available.”

Applicants have until Thursday, November 28 to return the form and have it approved, ahead of grants being made before Christmas.

The charity paid out 289 grants payments in 2025. Successful applicants received a payment of £60 each.

Forms for this year’s scheme are available from the reception of the NNC council offices in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, and online on the town council’s website https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/fuel-grants

Those who require a paper form can contact [email protected] or call 01536 697490.