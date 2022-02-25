How North Northants High Street retailers can access expert help to boost business

Workshops, webinars, masterclasses and bespoke advice are to be made available to help kick-start local independent High Street and online businesses.

The new initiative aims to help boost High Streets in the North Northamptonshire Council area, with dedicated support available from NN Future Retail.

Backed by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, the initiative provides free packages of support which are available for up to 100 businesses in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is help for 'high street' business across the North Northants area

Available until March 2022 and on offer for retail, online and High Street businesses, there are virtual and face-to-face events on topics led by local experts in the field on finance, marketing, social media, strategy, managing people.

Deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Helen Howell, said: “There’s so much to get excited about on High Streets in North Northamptonshire, they are buzzing with independent retailers who play a huge part in our local communities.

“The NN Future Retail programme comes at an ideal time following a complex couple of years for the High Street and I urge local businesses to find out more and take advantage of this free offer that can help them continue to evolve and prepare for the future, as well as to help give their customers confidence in using their services and ensure they are Covid-19 safe while shopping.”

Sessions will provide information, signposting, referrals to funding available and dedicated one to one support led by business specialists tailored to the needs of the organisation.

Kettering High Street

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council's executive member for growth and regeneration, said: "This is a great opportunity for our network of local businesses. The value they hold in our communities is extremely evident, and across North Northamptonshire we have a variety of unique companies who are at the heart of our daytime, evening and night-time economy.

“We have seen many of these businesses adapt and transform with great creativity particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic as their customer needs and behaviours have altered. The launch of NN Future Retail will help them continue to build resilience and develop in these ever-changing times, as well as giving business owners and teams the chance to network, learn from each other and share skills.”

Sessions will be delivered on behalf of the council by Northampton-based consultancy Building Business with support from partners including Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, the University of Northampton and the Business and IP Centre Northamptonshire.

The support provided through the NN Future Retail programme is free to access until March 2022 and is available to independent businesses in the North Northamptonshire area including retail, hospitality, personal care services and more.