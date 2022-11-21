How north Northamptonshire workers on low wages can apply for £250 to help with cost of living

An estimated 4,000 households of north Northamptonshire residents who are working, but receiving a low wage, will be able to apply for financial relief of £250.

The Household Support Fund has been launched to help low wage workers manage the cost of living as food and energy bills soar.

Part of phase 3 of the fund, provided by the Department of Work and Pensions, the money has been allocated to help working north Northants residents who were not eligible for the cost of living benefit.

Money worries - file picture

The payments have been earmarked for employed adults, aged 18 or over, on an income of £300 a week or less.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council said: “For the third Household Support Fund we wanted to help our many hard-working north Northamptonshire residents who are employed but receiving a low wage.

“It’s important that these, who haven’t been eligible for previous Household Support Funds or other support, such as the Cost of Living benefit, don’t miss out on vital help with rising bills.”

Applicants will need to fill in a simple online form, upload payslips and proof of identity, ideally using a computer, and must have a bank account. Once approved they will receive £125 directly into their nominated account with a further £125 credited to the same account 60 days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are finding bills hard to pay

No further application will be needed for the second payment.

Those who do not have access to a computer can visit a north Northamptonshire library where they are available for free public use.

Phase 3 is also helping families with children on free school meals with vouchers covering the Christmas holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund is also being used by the council to work with community groups to identify where best to target funds, which would benefit up to a further 1,750 families. This assistance will either be in the form of direct payments, payments to charities, or assistance to food banks.

Cllr Smithers added: “We are delighted that this funding will also enable us to support our community groups, who are so important in helping us access those in need, including assistance to food banks and warm spaces.”