Northamptonshire residents have been paying their respects to her late Queen Elizabeth II with flowers and messages.
As flags fly at half mast on public buildings, a steady flow of people wishing to pay their respects have visited halls, churches and council chambers.
Bells tolled a half-muffled peal adding 96 tolls – one for each year of the late Queen’s life.
People stood and paused for reflection listening to the sombre bells sound out.
1. North Northants residents pay their respects to The Queen
Anna Davenport writes a message in the book of condolence in Higham Ferrers Town Hall - "She has always been part of my life"
Photo: Alison Bagley
2. North Northants residents pay their respects
Sisters Mandy Fletcher and Kerri Blackwell place flowers at the Swanspool fountain in Wellingborough, in remembrance of The Queen
Photo: Alison Bagley
3. North Northants residents pay their respects
Residents and staff of The Shubbery nursing home in Higham Ferrers paid their respects to The Queen at the war memorial in the town square. Manager Gemma Jarvis said it was important to mark the occasion.
Photo: Alison Bagley
4. North Northants residents pay their respects
Jo Morgan from Farndish writes in the book of condolence in St Mary's Church in Higham Ferrers
Photo: Alison Bagley