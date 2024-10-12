How Kettering's Rosie Wrighting swapped ASOS for the Commons to become the youngest female MP in the house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She’s the youngest female MP in the House of Commons, the former Kettering schoolgirl representing the residents of her hometown – and it’s changed the 27-year-old’s life.

Since the early hours of July 5, Rosie Wrighting’s life has done a ‘180’, overturning sitting Conservative MP Phlilip Hollobone’s 16,765 majority, by 3,820 votes.

Ms Wrighting’s public life began after securing the vote of Kettering constituency Labour Party members to become the prospective parliamentary candidate.

Spurred on to be a ‘force for change’ for Kettering after living under 14 years under the Conservatives, it was whilst sat at her desk in ASOS HQ, she heard that a general election had been called.

Rosie Wrighting MP for Kettering at work in the Houses of Parliament in London /National World

Almost immediately she grabbed her coat and her metaphoric rosette, rushing back home to start the campaign to be the MP for Kettering – the first ever female in the seat.

Now 100 days into her new job, she’s back behind a desk in the heart of London, in an old-but-new office with views any tourist would want a selfie in front of.

She says her first three months have been a bit of a blur. She went from her own selection, pounding the streets and knocking on doors on the campaign trail with Gen Kitchen Wellingborough and Rushden for the by-election. She barely had time to rest when the snap general election was called by Rishi Sunak in a cloudburst.

She said: “It’s been a busy 100 days. The count was on the Friday and I was in Parliament for my induction on the Sunday so I was really straight into it. Then we had the State Opening of Parliament, I had never been in this building before. I had not seen anything like it before. Seeing that in person, especially when you have watched so much on screen, then sitting in the chamber – it really does feel a lot smaller.”

Rosie Wrighting now MP for Kettering on the campaign trail with Keir Starmer at the Kettering Buccleuch Academy in June/National World

One standout moment brought it home to her who she is there to represent.

She said: "We have a cloakroom and everyone has their constituency on a hanger, and to put my coat on a hanger that says ‘Kettering’ was pretty phenomenal.

"To be here is a privilege anyway but to be here for the place that you were born and raised in – I don’t think you can ever get used to this privilege.”

Life in the House of Commons – ‘I get lost every day!’

Rosie Wrighting MP for Kettering in her office in the House of Commons/National World

Her spartan room is taking shape. With her office manager now in post, blu-tack will be requisitioned for the new map of the constituency – the four towns Kettering, Rothwell, Desborough, Burton Latimer and more than 30 villages – that will take pride of place on the wall. Two desks, a comfy green sofa, two cushions and a throw left by the previous incumbent complete the decor.

The first few weeks she spent in the House of Commons were about getting used to the protocols – never pass in front of The Speaker or in front of a member who is speaking, when to bow and when to bob.

Like many before her entering the ‘mother of parliaments’, it’s not just the rules of the chamber that have to be learnt. The scale of the sprawling and historic surroundings meant she’s not yet had time to investigate several rooms that appear on signs around the palace – the billiard room, the smoking room (a bar), the gym and the member’s dining room.

MPs have seven minutes to get down a maze of corridors, sprint down passageways and into the lobbies to vote. She has to be ready to swap her comfy trainers for smart shoes at a moment’s notice to pass the strict dress code, to enter the famous chamber and space on the green benches.

L-r Gen Kitchen MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, Rosie Wrighting MP for Kettering and campaign guru Andy Sawford former MP for Corby arrive at the General Election count at KLV on July 4, 2024/National World

There’s a lot to learn. She gets lost ‘every day’ but as well as getting to know a whole set of rules, security protocols, timings, names, faces and directions, she has also been focusing on her constituents.

Emails and letters need answering. Casework needs attending to.

‘People want an honest timeframe’

In her first 100 days in every part of her constituency she has met with business owners in high streets, business parks and housing estate. Her first official visit was to Kettering General Hospital to speak with the bosses about the ‘promised’ rebuild. She has given her backing for the proposed A14 Junction 10a. But until the Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget on October 30, Ms Wrighting is having to wait to hear what money may be coming Kettering’s way.

She said: “I’m not going to pre-empt an important budget or speculate. There is a need for Junction 10a. Of course I want the KGH rebuild to happen – I was born there very premature and quick sick. My mum was quite sick. Every day that I feel that people don’t have the access they deserve is upsetting, but I also believe people want honesty, after years of having this rebuild promised to them. People want an honest timeframe. It’s not saying we’re scrapping the KGH rebuild, it’s putting it on a sustainable footpath. During the campaign we believed in good faith the Conservative government had set aside the money for KGH. I’m frustrated and upset that it wasn’t.”

Filling her inbox has been a ‘wide range’ of issues currently constituents are concerned with provision for SEND children, school places, access to NHS dentists and GPs and street lights.

Rosie Wrighting MP for Kettering in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament /National World

She said: “The scale of the damage nationally and locally is really shocking.”

Many of the issues raised discussed at regular meetings with the Conservative-run North Northants Council. She feels having three Labour MPs – Ms Wrighting, Lee Barron (MP for Corby and East Northants) and Gen Kitchen (Wellingborough and Rushden) – to represent much of the unitary authority will help residents.

She said: “Having Labour MPs in North Northants means we can hold the council to account. I don’t think it was being done before.”

‘I have concerns for my safety’

Many constituents request for Ms Wrighting to come to events and then there’s social media, a way to connect with constituents – but it comes with abuse.

She said: “I am aware of the abuse online, especially the personal attacks. I think what it represents is the lack of trust in politicians. Politics can be a force for good and a force for change. What I hope to do in the next five years, or longer, is show people that politics can be good and politicians can be good.

"Social media is a dark place at times. I’m the youngest woman here. I grew up on social media. I’m fully aware how damaging it can be and it showed itself to be during the campaign. Every party has the responsibility to bring the heat down in the room. Politics doesn’t need to be a scary place.”

Due to the daily abuse she admits she is fearful for her safety.

She said: “Whatever your beliefs are, whatever party you are from I don’t think anyone deserves that level of abuse. I have concerns about my safety. We have had two MPs killed in their constituencies.

"I separate it off. I was elected here with a majority to make that change. People put their ‘X’ by my name because they believed in me and in the Labour Party to be able to deliver that change for Kettering. I can’t lose sight of that. I am able to put it behind and get on with the job for the people who voted for me, for the people who didn’t vote for me, even the ones who are putting abuse online, I continue to work for the better.”

The next 100 days – the next 1,000 days

She is proud of what has been achieved in the first months of the Labour government including Great British Energy, scrapping the Rwanda plan, Great British railways and free breakfast clubs for all primary schools which she thinks should be focus rather than Keir Starmer’s ‘declared’ wardrobe.

She said: “We get held to a high standard because we set a high standards. We got so used to scandals it’s about rebuilding trust.”

More visits to more businesses, charities and key people are being scheduled. ‘Rosie’s Rural Roadshow’ will see surgeries in towns and villages and roundtable meetings including with local GPs and Little Stanion residents are high on the agenda.

But as anyone with a high-pressure job she finds it hard to switch off. She has no time to go to the gym any more but does enjoy another form of exercise.

She said: “My life has completely changed. I have stopped going to the gym, but I like ice skating. I’m not a professional. When you have to concentrate on not falling over, it’s a good way (to switch off).”

Like anyone forging a career in their 20s she maintains her friendship groups and is hoping that she will be able to buy her own house in the area. .

She added: "I’m still a 27-year-old girl.”