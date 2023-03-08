How Kettering volunteering groups can bid for cash to celebrate King's Coronation

Volunteering groups in Kettering have been urged to bid for cash to help celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Kettering Town Council has £2,000 in total for community groups who can claim up to £500 each to attract new volunteers.

The cash could be used to fund equipment for volunteers, set up taster sessions or run special events on the bank holiday to get people involved.

His Majesty, King Charles III

A national day of volunteering – The Big Help Out – is being held on the extra bank holiday (Monday, May 8). People who may not have volunteered before are being encouraged to give some of their time to help their local community.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con, Ise Lodge), chair of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “Getting involved with your local neighbourhood is a great way of celebrating the Coronation and giving something back with the extra bank holiday.

“Whether it’s going out on a community litter pick or volunteering an hour or two with a local support group, every bit of time you can give really can make a difference.

“We have some amazing work being done by volunteers in Kettering and we hope this extra funding will help support local groups to attract more volunteers.”

Applications for the funding are now open and will close on Sunday, March 26. For more information and to apply, go to Kettering Town Council’s website: www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/coronation-grant