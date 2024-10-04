How Kettering and Barton Seagrave pensioners can apply for help with winter fuel bills
Grants to help with winter fuel bills are being offered to people who must fit with the historic charity’s criteria.
Applicants must not have more than £325 income per week, excluding benefits, they must be over the statutory retirement age of 66 and live alone.
The funding comes from Kettering Charities for the Poor, which has been running for decades and can trace its history back to the nineteenth century, and is run by Kettering Town Council.
Leader of Kettering Town Council and chairman of the trustees, Cllr Lloyd Bunday, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer these grants out to local people as we know they can be a lifeline over the colder months.
“This year the grants are expected to be in the region of £68, subject to review at the end of the application period.”
Applicants have until Thursday, November 28, to return the form and have it approved, ahead of grants being made before Christmas.
The charity paid out 258 grants payments in 2023 when successful applicants received a payment of £68 each.
Forms for this year’s scheme are available from the reception of the NNC council offices in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, and online on the town council’s website https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/fuel-grants
People who require a paper form please can contact [email protected] or call 01536 697490.
