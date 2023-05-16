News you can trust since 1897
Housing development plans on show at Barton Seagrave public exhibition for Barton Road and spinney application

A public exhibition is due to take place on May 26

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th May 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:02 BST

Residents in Barton Seagrave have been invited to have their say on a proposed housing development on fields in the village next to the cricket ground and a much-loved spinney.

Manor Oak Homes based in Walgrave has said they are consulting the public before submitting plans to build 65 homes on the 3.7 acre site.

They have also stated on their website that the development will not destroy any of the adjacent woodland promising ‘enhancement’ of existing paths.

A map shows the development site and access roadsA map shows the development site and access roads
Most Popular

It said: “Please note that this development will not encroach on the existing woodland and that our proposals provide measures for woodland enhancement.

"Woodland improvements will include new footpaths making the area more accessible to the public and we plan to agree a long-term maintenance and management plan for the woodland to secure its long-term security.”

Vehicular access will be via a new road off Barton Road, between the entrance to Barton Seagrave Cricket Club ground and the existing homes in Barton Hill.

Manor Oak Homes specialises in ‘promotional agreements for strategic land development opportunities’. Their website says they have a ‘formidable team of specialist consultants to achieve highly valuable planning permission’.

The access route to the siteThe access route to the site
They take a ‘proactive’ approach to ‘unlock’ the full development potential of land ‘maximising the financial benefit for the landowners’.

Manor Oak Homes will host the public exhibition on Friday, May 26 from 4pm to 7.30pm in Barton Seagrave Village Hall in Bertone Road, NN15 6WF.

For more information go to Manor Oak Homes’ website https://www.manoroakhomes.co.uk/news/

