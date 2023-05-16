Residents in Barton Seagrave have been invited to have their say on a proposed housing development on fields in the village next to the cricket ground and a much-loved spinney.

Manor Oak Homes based in Walgrave has said they are consulting the public before submitting plans to build 65 homes on the 3.7 acre site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also stated on their website that the development will not destroy any of the adjacent woodland promising ‘enhancement’ of existing paths.

A map shows the development site and access roads

It said: “Please note that this development will not encroach on the existing woodland and that our proposals provide measures for woodland enhancement.

"Woodland improvements will include new footpaths making the area more accessible to the public and we plan to agree a long-term maintenance and management plan for the woodland to secure its long-term security.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vehicular access will be via a new road off Barton Road, between the entrance to Barton Seagrave Cricket Club ground and the existing homes in Barton Hill.

Manor Oak Homes specialises in ‘promotional agreements for strategic land development opportunities’. Their website says they have a ‘formidable team of specialist consultants to achieve highly valuable planning permission’.

The access route to the site

They take a ‘proactive’ approach to ‘unlock’ the full development potential of land ‘maximising the financial benefit for the landowners’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Oak Homes will host the public exhibition on Friday, May 26 from 4pm to 7.30pm in Barton Seagrave Village Hall in Bertone Road, NN15 6WF.