Hot rod driver and passenger seriously injured in collision in Higham Ferrers road

A driver and his 10-year-old passenger have been left with serious injuries following a hot rod crash in Higham Ferrers.

Witnesses are being sought after the two were seriously injured in collision in Russell Way, Higham Ferrers. Northants Police said: “As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford Coupe, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious Injuries. The passenger, 10-year-old child, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. “Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that may have captured the collision or the moments prior to it.” Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.