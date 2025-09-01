Hot rod driver and passenger seriously injured in collision in Higham Ferrers road
The incident took place at about 2.25pm on Saturday, August 30, when the driver of a blue 1932 Ford Three Window Coupe (Hot Rod) was in collision with a number of parked vehicles.
Witnesses are being sought after the two were seriously injured in collision in Russell Way, Higham Ferrers. Northants Police said: “As a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford Coupe, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious Injuries. The passenger, 10-year-old child, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. “Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that may have captured the collision or the moments prior to it.” Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Quote incident number 25000511848 when providing any information.