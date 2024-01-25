Hospital garden gets new furniture thanks to charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brand new furniture, to help patients and staff take a break, is now in place at the Isebrook Hospital site in Wellingborough thanks to support from a local charity.

Hazelwood Ward has introduced new tables, chairs, parasol and a greenhouse, to help patients with rehabilitation through gardening, in its recently revamped patio area.

The new facilities have been funded thanks to support from Northamptonshire Health Charity.

The team at Hazelwood ward with some of the new furniture

Danielle Hoadley, Team Administrator at Hazelwood Ward, said: “The garden has been enjoyed by staff, patients and visitors to the ward, and is a great space for fundraising and holding fayres. Staff have been able to have a relaxing environment to take a restful well-earned shift break. Having the furniture allows staff to recharge and get some vitamin D – when the weather is cooperating! Patients have been able to undertake therapy outside and enjoy visits with family and friends, using the furniture to allow for privacy. The greenhouse has given the opportunity for staff and patients to enjoy some therapeutic, green-fingered activities in the near future and we look forward to the possible purchase of a log cabin or summerhouse for patients to hold activities in.”

Hazelwood Ward is a 32-bed in-patient ward on the Isebrook Hospital site which provides physical rehabilitation for adult patients following an acute illness or a deterioration of a long-term condition that needs community hospital inpatient level treatment and support.

Alison McCulloch, Head of Expenditure for Northamptonshire Health Charity: “It has been a pleasure to support the Hazelwood team with their fundraising and to see the difference that donations received has made to the surroundings for both patients and staff.”

