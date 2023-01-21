Horsebox driver from Thrapston left the scene after crashing near Corby

Anna Cheney left the scene of an accident in Brigstock Road, Stanion

A woman at the wheel of a horsebox when it crashed has admitted to failing to tell police about the accident.

Anna Mary Cheney, of Huntingdon Road, Thrapston was driving the Iveco vehicle in July last year when it collided with another vehicle in Brigstock Road, Stanion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that personal injury was caused to the driver and the other vehicle involved was damaged.

But Cheney, 37, left the scene without handing over her name or insurance details to the other driver. She then also failed to report the incident to the authorities within the statutory 24 hours.

She appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week to plead guilty to the incident.