Horse stuck in ditch rescued by Corby and Wellingborough firefighters

A horse stuck in a water-filled ditch was recued by a fire crew from Corby and specialist experts from Wellingborough fire station.

The firefighters scrambled the UNIMOG, a 14 tonne rescue vehicle, to help them pull the stricken horse trapped up to its hips from the ditch in Harringworth.

Using special straps, the firefighters used a local farmer's loader to lift the beast onto its legs and place it back in the field.

A firefighter in the ditch with the horse

A Corby Fire Station spokesman said: "Earlier today our crew were called to a animal rescue after a horse got stranded in a river. Our crew, assisted by the animal rescue team from Wellingborough Fire Station, managed to get the horse to safety with no injuries."

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Corby and Wellingborough were called to just off Wakerley Road in Harringworth at 10.11am to rescue a horse that was stuck in the water.

"Firefighters used some of a local farmer’s equipment to help move the horse, which was stuck up to its stomach in a river.

"After being rescued the horse was left in the care of the vet and its owner."

The horse in the ditch

Wellingborough Fire Station is used to train crews in animal rescue - from cats all the way up to large cows, sheep, pigs and horses.

Rescuing animals such as horses can result in serious injury with Wellingborough Fire Station's knowledge and experience making them the county experts.

The horse is back

The horse is lifted to its feet