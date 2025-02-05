A photographer hoping to capture images of local wildlife has been left deeply upset after witnessing an ‘horrific' incident when a pack of beagles ripped apart a hare on Boughton Estate land near Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which took place on Saturday, January 25 in fields between Warkton and Grafton Underwood, was filmed from a public footpath and shows dogs belonging to the Pipewell Foot Beagles based in Brixworth surround, attack and kill the wild animal.

A video shared on social media, which has been viewed thousands of times, triggered the estate to suspend the group, registered as a ‘sports’ company, from ‘legal exercise’ on the land that belongs to the Duke of Buccleuch, owner of Boughton House near Geddington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photographer said: “It was horrific. I was very upset, so much so I was still crying when I did the 999 call.

Dogs of the Pipewell Foot Beagles on the Boughton Estate with a hare that was killed /UGC

"There were two people with whips who could have easily stopped them (the dogs). They were on the hare and four times the man encouraged it. The people did nothing to intervene, it wasn’t an accident, it was a deliberate act of killing a beautiful hare. It was horrific and barbaric.

"I can’t understand the psyche of people going to deliberately do this, walking around thinking this is acceptable.”

Using the public footpaths and rights of way, the photographer uses a long lens to record the local wildlife including foxes, deer and barn owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The witness said: “There’s just a wealth of wildlife up there. I’ve seen a hare in that exact same field. It could have been the same one because they are very territorial.

The hare after it was killed (inset the dogs with the body of the hare)/UGC

"Taking photos is an escape from the madding world for me, but the madding world found me.”

A spokesman for Boughton Estate said: “Buccleuch are aware of an incident which took place while the Pipewell Foot Beagles were undertaking legal exercise on the Boughton Estate, and have been in touch with organisers for the Pipewell Foot Beagles and the local police to understand what happened and any next steps.

"Until the matter is resolved, exercise by the Pipewell Foot Beagles has been suspended on the estate.”

Northants Police has taken a statement from the witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pipewell Foot Beagles/UGC

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At 2.40pm on January 25, the force received a report regarding dogs causing the death of a hare on land near Warkton.

“An investigation into the incident is underway.”

Immediately after the members of the Pipewell Foot Beagles left the area, the photographer went over to check on the hare.

The photographer said: “The group scuttled off after they saw me. As I approached the hare, I could clearly see it was dead – parts of its rear end were missing. The hare was warm to the touch. It was absolutely heartbreaking.”

Pipewell Foot Beagles have been contacted by this newspaper for a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legislation set out in the Hunting Act 2004 makes clear that hunting with dogs includes engaging alone or participating with others in the pursuit of a wild mammal where a dog is used in that pursuit. Hunting is an intentional activity and there can be no such thing as unintentional hunting.

In broad terms the act creates five offences:

– Hunting a wild mammal with a dog section 1

– Permitting land to be used for hunting a wild mammal with a dog section 3(1)

– Permitting a dog to be used for hunting a wild mammal with a dog section 3(2)

All the offences under the act are summary-only and the maximum penalty for these offences is a level 5 fine section 6 of the act. There can be no attempted offences. The offences are subject to the normal six months limitation of time for the commencement of such prosecutions.

A person found guilty of an offence under the act is liable on conviction in a magistrates' court to a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale, currently £5,000.