Northampton Hope Centre offers one of the 67 warm spaces across the county, which give a safe environment to the homeless and those who cannot afford to heat their homes this winter.

The transformation of their office space in Ash Street began around six weeks ago and it has now been open to the public for just over a month.

It is open from 9am until 3pm from Monday to Friday, and they aim to open on weekends in the near future and expand the hours further as the weather gets colder and wetter.

Pictured right is 31-year-old Keelan Harris, who began receiving help from the Hope Centre around a month ago after becoming homeless in Rushden and sleeping in a tent for four months.

The team wants to reiterate this is open to anyone, not just for homeless individuals or those who live in Oasis House. Anyone who turns up will be welcomed in with open arms.

One person who has benefitted from the services offered by the Hope Centre is 31-year-old Keelan Harris, who began receiving help around a month ago after becoming homeless in Rushden and sleeping in a tent for four months.

It was only when his outreach worker found him a place to stay in Oasis House that he discovered the amazing work the Hope Centre offers for people like him – and he now makes daily use of the warm space, trains in the boxing gym, and thoroughly enjoys volunteering in the cafe kitchen as a former chef.

Keelan said: “As soon as you walk through the door, you feel warm and safe. Everyone knows each other and gets on, and it’s like one big family. All I’ve heard is positive things from others and I couldn’t recommend it enough for someone who’s going through a tough time of homelessness and mental health issues in their life.”

He added that everyone who works at the Hope Centre “works really hard and does a great job” and “if you have a problem, you can talk to someone about absolutely anything”.

The 31-year-old wanted to take the opportunity to thank the Hope Centre for everything, as without the organisation he “does not know what he would be doing right now”.

Talking to this newspaper, the Hope Centre’s CEO Alex Copeland says the space is about more than just keeping warm and offering affordable food and drink to all. “It’s about creating a community environment and for people who are isolated to know they can come and help one another,” he said.

Not only is a cup of tea as cheap as 30 pence, which is only if the person can afford it, but the organisation offers additional welfare support for challenges including mental health and addiction.

They provide training and currently have 120 different classes, which vary from gym sessions on the top floor, to DIY and life skills, art and music, and employability.

Alex said: “We provide a whole pathway of support and that’s what we’re all about. Our warm space helps to engage people initially, and we then offer the additional support.”

Since opening around a month ago, visitors to the warm space have shown gratitude for having a friendly and welcoming place to come – and unfortunately everyone knows things are only going to get worse as winter progresses.

“We’re creating awareness now so as the crisis gets even worse in January and February, everyone knows the Hope Centre is here to help,” said Alex.

Getting behind the 67 warm spaces across the county is West Northamptonshire Council and Councillor Matt Golby, cabinet member for adult care, wellbeing and health integration, believes they are a “hugely important offering”.

Cllr Golby said: “We are really grateful to wonderful organisations like the Hope Centre and the communities across the whole of West Northamptonshire for coming together. There are 67 warm spaces now, but I am sure there will be more.”

He attended a parish council meeting last week where attendees were asking what more they can do to pitch in and there is an understanding that we not only need to address issues in the town centre, but further afield in the county too.

Cllr Golby says as Northamptonshire is home “to a rich fabric of people with different needs in different communities, it has been great to see organisations welcoming people in with open arms”.

In agreement with Alex, he believes with the long winter ahead of us, the demand is only going to grow from this point onwards as we approach and surpass Christmas.

Talking about the importance of organisations like the Hope Centre in addressing the widespread challenges across the town and county, Cllr Golby said: “For a long time, the Hope Centre has had a very niche role and their hard work is really appreciated.”

Though there are “huge challenges” we currently face that may only get worse, particularly among areas of deprivation right in the middle of Northampton, he says it is important for everyone to “get through to the individuals struggling and make sure they know they are supported”.

For anyone with a spare room or space they would like to open up as a warm space, you are being encouraged to reach out to West Northamptonshire Council to be added to the growing list.

