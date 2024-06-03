Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men who had attempted to burgle a home in Corby have run off after being disturbed by the homeowner.

The incident in Worksop Gardens took place some time between 2.30am and 3.30am in the early hours of Tuesday, May 21.

Officers from Northants Police have appealed for help to identify the two men both wearing hoods who ran off towards Mantlefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following an attempted residential burglary in Worksop Gardens, between 2.30am and 3.30am when two males attempting to gain access to the address were disturbed by the occupant.

Worksop Gardens near Mantlefield Road /Google

The offenders were both wearing dark clothing with hoods up. One was about 5ft 7in with an olive skin complexion and of medium build. The second one was significantly shorter and of a slim build.