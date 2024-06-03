Hooded men ran off after early-morning Corby burglary attempt
The incident in Worksop Gardens took place some time between 2.30am and 3.30am in the early hours of Tuesday, May 21.
Officers from Northants Police have appealed for help to identify the two men both wearing hoods who ran off towards Mantlefield Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following an attempted residential burglary in Worksop Gardens, between 2.30am and 3.30am when two males attempting to gain access to the address were disturbed by the occupant.
The offenders were both wearing dark clothing with hoods up. One was about 5ft 7in with an olive skin complexion and of medium build. The second one was significantly shorter and of a slim build.
Witnesses or anyone who may have captured anything suspicious on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.