Hooded men ran off after early-morning Corby burglary attempt

By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two men who had attempted to burgle a home in Corby have run off after being disturbed by the homeowner.

The incident in Worksop Gardens took place some time between 2.30am and 3.30am in the early hours of Tuesday, May 21.

Officers from Northants Police have appealed for help to identify the two men both wearing hoods who ran off towards Mantlefield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following an attempted residential burglary in Worksop Gardens, between 2.30am and 3.30am when two males attempting to gain access to the address were disturbed by the occupant.

Worksop Gardens near Mantlefield Road /GoogleWorksop Gardens near Mantlefield Road /Google
Worksop Gardens near Mantlefield Road /Google

The offenders were both wearing dark clothing with hoods up. One was about 5ft 7in with an olive skin complexion and of medium build. The second one was significantly shorter and of a slim build.

Witnesses or anyone who may have captured anything suspicious on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice