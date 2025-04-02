Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homes across Northamptonshire could see new recycling bins and rules introduced, as updated requirements have been set by the government.

From March 31, 2026, local authorities will be required to implement an identical set of recyclable waste categories for all households in England.

The ‘Simpler Recycling’ scheme aims to standardise recycling rules across the country and harmonise all waste collection.

This includes introducing a minimum of five recycling bins or containers for an average home to dispose of food waste, plastics, paper and cardboard, green waste, and plastic films.

Wheelie bins in Wellingborough

This means waste such as cereal boxes or paper packaging won’t be able to be placed in a bin alongside plastic trays or bottles.

The plans also include the launch of weekly food waste collections for most homes.

Plastic film collections – which involve the recycling of soft, flexible plastic packaging such as bags, wrappers and pouches - are said to have a later start date of March 2027.

While some collection methods are already practised by certain councils, areas across Northamptonshire currently offer varied waste collection services.

According to its website, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has kerbside collections in place for general waste, garden waste (which is subject to additional fees), and recycling.

A food waste service is also currently in operation in the Corby and East Northamptonshire areas.

Similar to NNC, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) accepts general waste, food waste and chargeable garden waste collections.

Paper and card, plastics, cans, glass, foil and aerosols are also accepted in recycling bins and boxes.

Both councils also run small electrical item collections in certain areas.

The changes are anticipated to boost recycling rates as household recycling rates in England have remained static at around 44 to 45 per cent since 2015.

An NNC spokesman said: “As far as households across the area are concerned, our dry recycling collections are already in line with the new legislation as North Northamptonshire Council has been preparing for this change for some time.

"We have been able to demonstrate that we can meet the economic and environmental requirements and are able to continue with the current system.

“But, changes are currently being made to food waste recycling so that the service is available across the whole of North Northamptonshire.

“We have until April 2026 to bring the new services in, and we are currently on track to do that, with orders being placed for new vehicles for the new food waste rounds.

"We are currently working on new routes in readiness for the new food waste rounds next year and any changes to services will be communicated in due course.”

WNC has also been contacted for comment.

As of March 31 this year, workplaces with 10 or more employees are also subject to stricter recycling rules and will need to arrange for the collection of dry recyclable materials, food waste and non-recyclable waste.

The Environment Agency has stepped into its role as regulator for the Simpler Recycling initiative, looking to support businesses in grasping their new duties.

Circular economy minister Mary Creagh said: “We are committed to ending the throwaway society, boosting recycling rates which have stalled for too long, and driving growth through the Government’s Plan for Change.

“Simplifying the rules for workplaces will make recycling easier, maximising environmental benefits, delivering cost savings and stimulating growth.”

Simpler Recycling in England is estimated to deliver greenhouse gas emissions savings equivalent to £11.8 billion and make a significant contribution towards meeting the ambition to recycle 65 per cent of municipal waste by 2035.