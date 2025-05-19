Home to school transport applications for next academic year need to be submitted soon
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has reminded those who require home to school travel assistance for the next academic year starting in September 2025.
The deadline for applications has been extended until 11:59pm on Friday, May 30, 2025.
A spokesman for NNC said: “It cannot be guaranteed that a seat will be available for applications received after May, 30 2025.
“Post 16 and non-entitled school transport applications only cover one academic year, therefore a new application needs to be submitted every year.”
More information and links to make online applications are available by clicking here for the NNC School Travel Assistance webpages.
The final date for applications for travel assistance to begin before the end of the current school year (known as in-year applications) is June, 11, 2025.
NNC has warned applications after this date will not be processed unless there are ‘exceptional circumstances’.