Supporters of a family support charity have marked the organisation’s 30th anniversary with a fundraising trek.

Home-Start Kettering supports families in the area and the hike, organised and supported by the 23rd Kettering Scout Group, raised much-needed funds to carry on the charity’s work.

The group including councillors Dez Dell and Emily Fedorowycz, Loz Anstey and Home-Start trustee Chris Arthurs took on a challenging 15-mile trek around the Kettering countryside.

As well as the walk, the challenge included a sleep out under the stars – in hammocks – and dinner and breakfast cooked over an open campfire.

Cllr Dez Dell said: “I had a brilliant time – we got properly drenched coming along Geddington Chase but the sun came out for us as we walked through the beautiful Weekly Hall Wood. It was definitely worth it for the beer at the Beeswing in the end.

"Even sleeping in a hammock in October was a great experience, although getting in and out was tricky in the dark! Thanks so much to Home-Start Kettering and 23rd Kettering Scout Group for the opportunity and to everyone who donated.”

Through their collective efforts, the group raised over £1,750 toward an ambitious target of £30,000 for the charity’s 30th year, which will directly support families in need within the Kettering area as we continue the mission to ensure ‘every child has the best start in life’.

In addition to supporting Home-Start, a group of parents and leaders from the Scouts raised over £200 for their own group.

Nikki Farrar-Hayton, manager at Home-Start Kettering, said: “We are grateful to everyone who participated and contributed to this memorable event. As we celebrate 30 years of service, we also recognise the urgent need for more volunteers. Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of families in our area.”

Nikki added: “Home-Start Kettering is actively seeking enthusiastic volunteers to join our dedicated team. If you're passionate about supporting families and making a positive impact in the community, we invite you to get in touch for more information on how to get involved.”

For more details about the organisation or volunteering opportunities, visit www.homestartkettering.org.uk or call 01536 484318.