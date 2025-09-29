Home education increase in North Northamptonshire is ‘symptom of systemic failure’

EnFold, a charity providing suport to the Autistic Community in Northamptonshire, has raised concerns about the elective home education numbers in the county.

A local charity which supports the autistic community has said the growing number of families turning to home education in North Northamptonshire is a “symptom of systemic failure”, not just an ongoing trend.

North Northants Council (NNC) recently released data which revealed that six children a week are going into elective home education (EHE), with numbers reaching more than 1,200 young people this summer- double the total just four years ago.

EnFold, which provides a range of support services to help improve the lives of those living with Autism Spectrum Condition and their families, has raised concerns that many families are driven to home educating as a “last resort”, caused by unmet needs in school, mental health deterioration, and repeated exclusions and trauma.

NNC’s Head of Inclusion previously said that the reasons children were being taken out of school were complex, but can mainly be broken down into philosophical or religious reasons, dissatisfaction with schools and a growing group of children with mental health well-being issues around attending school.

Northamptonshire mum Sam Brailsford said she was forced to take her son, who has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism, out of school almost two years ago due to the trauma of mainstream school.

She said: “My school was trying to tick the boxes with one-to-one therapy, but then he had to go back into the classroom and they expected him to behave like everyone else again.

“The effort it took each morning, by the time he got into school, we were both in tears because it was just such a struggle. It got to the point where he was actually suicidal and I pulled him out.

“It wasn’t an option for me, it was a necessity.”

She said there needs to be more recognition that not all children will learn in the same way and better support for people who feel that they have no choice other than elective home education.

“It would be nice to recognise that home educating parents are not taking the easy option, but that we’re absolutely wanting the very best for our children,” Sam added.

EnFold founder and CEO, Diane Johnson, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Parents are heard and supported for a while, but then they’re told to get their child through the [school] door and if not, you’re either going to be fined or go down the elective home education route.

“Nearly all of the families that we work with will be expressing challenges in terms of navigating education. For families that are initially forced into a decision due to the trauma they experience, we’re kind of denying those children an option to access the curriculum at the same level.”

The charity has said the Council’s plan for expanding its SEND places is welcome, but “woefully delayed” and “barely scrapes the surface”.

Ms Johnson added: “We get referrals daily asking for more support, where to turn and how to get help. It’s such a difficult time for families right now and it’s not going away.

“At the moment, children are being failed and that’s not okay. We should be more supportive and looking at alternatives.”

They have called on North Northants Council for urgent commissioning of interim provision, including outreach and trauma-informed support, investment in community programmes that can help bridge gaps straight away, and reform to improve mainstream inclusion, not just specialist expansion.

Cornelia Andrecut, NNC’s Executive Director of Children’s Services, said: “We are committed to working with children, parents and schools, alongside our partners, to ensure the best possible outcomes for every pupil.

“Earlier this month, we launched our Education Improvement Framework for 2025–2028 which has a particular focus on improving educational outcomes for children who are vulnerable or disadvantaged. We work hard to ensure that every child receives a suitable and high-quality education, and we provide support to families who choose to educate their children at home.

“We are working with professionals across education, health, psychology, and parent networks to better understand Emotionally Based School Avoidance (EBSA) and to develop resources that support both young people and schools.

“Our schools have access to well-regarded training programmes focused on emotional wellbeing and inclusive education- training courses for schools. These provide practical strategies for identifying and supporting vulnerable pupils, and feedback from schools has been very positive.

“We would strongly encourage any parent who needs support to contact the SEND Information Advice and Support Service (SEND IASS) which empowers children and young people 0 – 25 with SEND and their families to understand their entitled rights, reach their potential, and fulfil their aspirations.”