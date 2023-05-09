A Corby entrepreneur has swapped his career in the security business to one offering peace of mind for older residents across north Northants.

Sahil Patpatia has taken on the franchise of SureCare Corby & Northants, a home care provider that allows people to stay being cared for in their own homes.

After working at the Newlands Centre on the Kettering’s CCTV system and through face-to-face customer service interactions, Mr Patpatia wanted to transfer his skills to a home care business.

Wendy Gorringe, Sahil Patpatin (owner), Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts, Anita Cowley (manager) and Julie White

On Thursday, mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts cut the ribbon to launch the new domiciliary care service that will cover much of north Northants.

Corby resident Mr Patpatia said: “I’ve had almost two decades of customer service experience, with a primary focus on security.

"During this time I regularly met people of all ages and from all walks of life. I think this has given me a deep understanding of the importance of people’s personal safety in public, the ability to adapt to diverse working environments and also to communicate effectively with anybody.”

Heading the care team is registered manager Anita Cowley who has worked in the care sector for more than 15 years.

Staff are given training at the Kettering HQ of SureCare Corby & Northants

She began her career as a care worker in the community, progressing to care co-ordinator before going on to support a care manager and then, later, taking on the role herself. After some years, Anita became a manager in a supported living scheme before deciding to return to community care work.

She said: “We have e-learning and practical learning for our staff with first aid, medical and safeguarding including moving and handling using a hoist.

"Everyone has a go in it so they can see it from the client’s point of view. We practise with the wheelchairs because it’s handy to have that experience.”

Staff at SureCare Corby & Northants will aim to bring ‘contentment and familiarity’ to people’s lives while they are receiving care services at home.

l-r Wendy Gorringe, Anita Cowley Julie White at the Surecare Corby & Northants offices in Kettering

He firmly believes that helping clients to maintain their independence is key to boosting their self-esteem and overall sense of well-being.

And he wants to offer an ‘open-door’ approach to dealing with staff.

He said: “Care workers have been over worked and under pressure but we want to protect their mental health. I’m trying to provide an open and friendly, professional atmosphere. We have an open door policy for staff. I’m always there for them.”

Ms Cowley said: “My aim is to ensure that SureCare Corby & Northants delivers quality person-centred care to clients and, in turn, that it becomes a highly recognised, trusted and reliable home care provider in the local area.

“I believe it is also important to ensure that staff feel happy, respected and appreciated for their work. After all, a happy workforce leads to the delivery of friendly and compassionate care.”

Declaring the offices in Headlands open for business, Cllr Watts said: “I wish them all the best. The management team has been telling me about their plans and it’s wonderful to welcome a new business into the town.”