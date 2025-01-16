Holocaust Memorial Day events in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victims of the holocaust will be remembered in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden this year as part of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust Memorial Day held across the world on Monday, January 27, remembers the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

Holocaust Memorial Day in Kettering will be marked at an event in the Manor House Gardens, off Sheep Street, at 2pm on Monday, January 27.

Hosted by the mayor of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner, the event consists of a short, non-denominational service of remembrance for victims of genocide worldwide including current conflicts.

The Holocaust Memorial Flag will be raised during the service from the flagpole in front of the municipal offices in Bowling Green Road.

Kettering mayor Cllr Craig Skinner said: “Everyone is welcome to attend this act of commemoration. It is so important that we take time out to remember victims of holocaust across the world, and honour the memory of all those who have died.”

The service will be led by the Revd Angie Milne and this year will involve pupils from Kettering Science Academy.

Image: Joan Salter MBE, a child survivor of the Holocaust, lighting a candle for Light the Darkness 2024 © Sam Churchill / Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

In Rushden, victims of the holocaust will be remembered at the Holocaust Memorial Day Service at Rushden War Memorial at 11am on Monday.

Rushden Town Council said: “Rushden Town Council will be holding a short service to remember the victims and those whose lives have been changed beyond recognition as a result of the holocaust, Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides throughout the world.

“There will be a short reading, one minute of silence and the lighting of the ‘lamp light of peace’

“This occasion provides an opportunity to come together in remembrance of those who suffered during the Holocaust and other genocides, to honour their memory, and to reflect on the lessons of history.

“All are welcome to attend the service.”

Also on Monday in Corby, the town council will be supporting the following events on the theme of ‘For a Better Future’ to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

At 10am – Corby’s Church of Scotland, St Ninian’s in Beanfield Avenue, NN18 0AX people from all faiths and none are invited to mark this important day in quiet reflection. Candles will be available for those who would wish to light them. At 6pm – People are invited to book a free seat at the Savoy Cinema in George Street, to watch the 2023 Anthony Hopkins film based on a true story of Sir Nicholas Winton, who in the lead-up to the second world war rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. To reserve a free ticket (on a first come first served basis), please call Corby Town Council on 01536 697560 or email [email protected] At 8pm – People across the nation will be lighting candles and putting them safely in their windows to remember those who have died for who they were and show we all stand against prejudice and hatred in our lives today.

Wellingborough’s Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration takes place in Swanspool Gardens, Wellingborough on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2pm. The event will be followed by refreshments and a Holocaust display in Swanspool Pavilion.

The organisers added: “Holocaust Memorial Day is one day that we put aside to come together to remember, to learn about the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur, in the hope that there may be one day in the future with no genocide.

"We learn more about the past, we empathise with others today, and we take action for a better future.”