Holiday explorer fun days in Rushden, Thrapston, Irthlingborough and Oundle - all for just £1

School's out - and children across east Northamptonshire have the opportunity to join in a morning full of activities in town parks in Oundle, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Thrapston.

The active communities team at Freedom Leisure in north Northamptonshire have put together a series of 'Xplorer' programmes aimed at encouraging families to enjoy during the upcoming summer holidays.

Xplorer is a family-friendly fun navigation challenge that is educational and gives children a sense of adventure as they explore each park to find a series of markers. It involves a healthy mix of physical activity and decision making that the whole family can enjoy together.

Holiday clubs will be held in Rushden, Irthlingborough, Thrapston and Oundle

Christopher Bryden, active communities manager for Freedom Leisure in north Northants, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our summer themed Xplorers across the district during the summer holiday period.

"As a team, we have placed a lot of effort into ensuring families in each town have a fantastic opportunity to explore their local park.”

All of the events are £1 per child - cash only - and bookings must be made in advance.

To help encourage families to become active during the summer holidays, the following events have been organised across the district:

- Monday, August 9 – Thrapston (Peace Park) – 10am to 12pm

- Tuesday, August 10 – Rushden (Hall Park) – 10am to 12pm

- Wednesday, August 11 – Irthlingborough (Central Recreation Ground) – 10am to 12pm

- Thursday, August 12 – Oundle (New Recreation Ground) – 10am to 12pm

Mr Bryden added: "Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity for primary and pre-school children and their families."