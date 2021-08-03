Holiday explorer fun days in Rushden, Thrapston, Irthlingborough and Oundle - all for just £1
The Xplorer programme offers four activity days for families with young children
School's out - and children across east Northamptonshire have the opportunity to join in a morning full of activities in town parks in Oundle, Irthlingborough, Rushden and Thrapston.
The active communities team at Freedom Leisure in north Northamptonshire have put together a series of 'Xplorer' programmes aimed at encouraging families to enjoy during the upcoming summer holidays.
Xplorer is a family-friendly fun navigation challenge that is educational and gives children a sense of adventure as they explore each park to find a series of markers. It involves a healthy mix of physical activity and decision making that the whole family can enjoy together.
Christopher Bryden, active communities manager for Freedom Leisure in north Northants, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our summer themed Xplorers across the district during the summer holiday period.
"As a team, we have placed a lot of effort into ensuring families in each town have a fantastic opportunity to explore their local park.”
All of the events are £1 per child - cash only - and bookings must be made in advance.
To help encourage families to become active during the summer holidays, the following events have been organised across the district:
- Monday, August 9 – Thrapston (Peace Park) – 10am to 12pm
- Tuesday, August 10 – Rushden (Hall Park) – 10am to 12pm
- Wednesday, August 11 – Irthlingborough (Central Recreation Ground) – 10am to 12pm
- Thursday, August 12 – Oundle (New Recreation Ground) – 10am to 12pm
Mr Bryden added: "Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity for primary and pre-school children and their families."
In order to book onto each Xplorer event, participants will be required to pre-book to effectively manage numbers at each event - e-mail [email protected]