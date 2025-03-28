Holiday cottage plan for rural Northamptonshire farm given green light

The old agricultural buildings and barns on site have been given permission to be transformed into six holiday lets, a small cafe and retail units. (Image: Google Maps)

Plans have been submitted to covert a courtyard of agricultural buildings in North Northamptonshire into a small holiday site

The site includes a number of farm units near the village of Blatherwycke, which is around six miles northeast of Corby off the A43. The applicant proposed transforming the five mid-19th century barns and stables on site into six small holiday homes, along with a café and other retail units on site.

According to the plans, the six holiday let barn conversions will range in size from one to three beds and have their own living and dining space, kitchen, bathrooms and terrace areas.

The small café on site will sell hot and cold drinks and some food. One of the larger rental units on site has been proposed to be used as a bicycle rental facility.

A further two small units have also been given permission within the courtyard buildings. The estate itself is likely to use part of the space to sell some of its own produce to visitors.

Applicant F & A George Ltd wrote in a planning statement: “The buildings form an important part of local history and, although not worthy of listing in their own right, sit comfortably and attractively on the side of the lake.

“The proposed facility will increase visitor numbers, enable more people to appreciate the history of the surroundings, provide low-level employment and generally make use of existing buildings which, without a future, would fall further into disrepair.”

It added that there was ‘substantial’ demand locally for holiday accommodation and listed a number of attractions nearby for short-term visits, including Fineshade Woods, Rutland Water to the north, and the market towns of Stamford and Oundle.

The old agricultural buildings and barns on site have been given permission to be transformed into six holiday lets, a small cafe and retail units. (Image: F & A George Ltd)

The existing vehicular accesses from Blatherwycke Road will be retained and used for all guests. A new carpark will also be built to the north of the buildings.

North Northamptonshire Council ultimately decided to grant planning permission for the development on Monday, March 24.