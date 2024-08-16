Historic Wellingborough coach house given new lease of life as funeral directors wins annual town award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough Civic Society has bestowed its annual award on the new business behind the renovation of a town centre coach house.

Leighton Coach House, tucked away off High Street, has been home to Jack Warwick Funeral Service Wellingborough branch who after renovating and refurbishing the Grade II-listed building opened in March 2024.

Company directors and brothers-in law, Dan Halls and Lloyd Woodhouse, consider it the perfect location for their family firm, making it the only independent owned funeral directors in the town centre.

Presenting the Civic Award on behalf of Wellingborough Civic Society, Edeltraud Freund, vice chairman, said: “It was a no-brainer decision. This is the place that deserves the award. Well done for what you (Jack Warwick Funeral Service) have done with this building.”

Mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Jon-Paul Carr, adding his congratulations, said: “It’s such a bonus to have a family business come to Wellingborough. Well done for bringing the building back to use for the community.”

As well as a family arrangement room and chapel of rest, the refurbished coach house houses a flexible function room that can be used for wakes.

Accepting the award, Dan Halls of Jack Warwick Funeral Service Wellingborough said: “We are incredibly proud. It’s such a beautiful building that was going to wrack and ruin but we were keen to keep the original features. We are hoping that it will regenerate this part of town.”

He added: “We are unique in Wellingborough. We are bringing our exacting standards to Wellingborough, with family-focussed customer service.”

Once in the grounds of Leighton House the late C18/early C19 coach house was originally owned by Wellingborough brewer John Woolston.