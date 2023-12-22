Its remains are to be used as a dead wood habitat

A historic tree that has stood in Higham Ferrers for centuries was felled on Thursday (December 21).

The walnut tree, that stood in an open space at the junction of Kings Meadow Lane and Station Road, was subject to an independent survey in June.

In the survey 'extensive basal decay and fire damage' was noted.

The tree that stood in the triangular space in Station Road and King's Meadow Lane has been felled

A Higham Ferrers Town Council spokesman said: "Like any tree, the walnut tree has a lifespan.

"Walnut trees can be long-lived (100 to 300 years) and can thrive in the right conditions for centuries.

"The walnut tree in Higham Ferrers has thrived for centuries but unfortunately it is at the end of its life.

“The council has considered the options for the tree.

The area is closed to the public

“Propping the tree is possible. Given the current condition of the base of the tree, whilst propping may stop it failing for now, it will not stop further degradation.

“Cutting back the tree to a standing monolith is possible, but again, this will not stabilise the tree, nor stop further degradation and its ultimate failure.”

Contractors removed ivy from the trunk which was becoming more dominant, which revealed the full extent of the degradation, so the area was closed to the public.

A second inspection with sonic tomography confirmed that further degradation was ‘inevitable’, and so after the town council assessed the options, it was decided that Thursday would be its final day in the town.

Any sections of trunk that are not presenting severe decay are to be left at the site to create dead wood habitat.