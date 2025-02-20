Historic sex claims councillor to stand down at next election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Conservative councillor who sits on both North Northants Council and Wellingborough Town Council will not be standing for election in May after reports he admitted to colleagues he had been accused of having sex with an underage girl.

Cllr Matt Binley, 41, had been suspended from North Northamptonshire’s executive front bench on January 16, after historic allegations re-emerged.

The Conservative group launched an investigation into the actions of the Brickhill and Queensway ward councillor – son of former Northampton South MP Brian Binley who died in 2020.

Cllr Binley was expelled from the Conservative group after a stunned meeting of colleagues heard the details of the historic sexual allegations.

Matt Binley made headlines in 2009 when allegations came to light

These admissions to the meeting have been verified by this newspaper.

His admission to colleagues was first reported by NN Journal. Private Eye has since published further allegations.

North Northamptonshire Conservative group members were told the full details of the historic sexual allegations levelled at the former executive member for highways Cllr Matt Binley, which were originally made in 2009 when he was a serving police officer.

Cllr Matt Binley on duty in his Wellingborough ward in 2022

In his defence, he said that the matters had been thoroughly investigated at the time and no criminal prosecution was pursued.

A statement sent to the Northants Telegraph via his legal advisor says Cllr Binley will not be seeking re-election but will appeal his expulsion in a bid to return to the North Northamptonshire Conservative Group.

He said: “I will not be seeking re-election in May for either North Northamptonshire Council or Wellingborough Town Council.

“I intend to spend some time with my wife and son, who have been my priority but have naturally had to share my time due to the significant demands of council matters.

New recruit - Matt Binley with his parents Brian Binley MP and Jacquie Binley in 2007 at Wootton Hall, Northants Police HQ

“My decision not to seek re-election was influenced by internal political dynamics and infighting within the group, which I had already decided I no longer wished to engage with.

“Since my appointment to the North Northamptonshire Council Executive in June 2022, I resigned from my full-time employment to focus fully on the role, as I would often work long hours, including weekends. Public service requires commitment, and I have always given my fullest dedication and attention.

“I am proud of my service and the opportunity to be a part of the Conservative group since I was elected in 2021.

“It has been an honour to serve the residents who placed their trust in me. I have achieved a great many things during my time on the executive at North Northamptonshire Council, I have also achieved many things within my ward, and this is demonstrated by the constituents who have been in contact with me recently to voice their support, not a single one has been negative.

“I will continue to serve the residents of Brickhill and Queensway ward with the full dedication and attention that they have come to expect from me up until the end of my term in May.

“I have formally initiated the appeal process concerning my expulsion from the North Northamptonshire Conservative Group and will also be seeking for my suspension from the Conservative Party to be lifted.”

Criminal charges were never brought against Mr Binley – then a 25-year-old serving police officer with Northants Police.

In 2009, Lawrence English, head of the trials unit at Leicestershire Crown Prosecution Service, which was dealing with the allegations, confirmed that no action would be taken.

Mr English had said at the time: “A decision has been made that no further action will be taken in relation to this case.”

Meanwhile Danielle Stone, Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has urged anyone with new information about the situation to come forward to the police.

She said: “I have discussed the situation you are referring to with the Chief Constable and I know that Northamptonshire Police has looked into everything that has been raised.

“If anyone has any new information about this situation that they did not disclose at the time, I urge them, please, to come forward to the police and make it known. Beyond that, this situation is an operational matter for the Chief Constable and his team.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Cllr Smithers made contact with Northamptonshire Police earlier this month, since when we have taken exhaustive steps to address all allegations surrounding Mr Binley some 15 years or more ago.

“As stated previously, Mr Binley was the subject of police investigations in 2009, but the CPS advised no further action be taken in the courts.

“Professional Standards then carried out its own internal investigation into misconduct, but Mr Binley resigned from the force during that process and, under the regulations at the time, the force had no legal recourse to continue its investigation into him.

“Following the approach from Cllr Smithers, the Chief Constable directed that all relevant crime files were fully reviewed in addition to the Crown Prosecution Service advice from the time.

“No new evidence has surfaced to pursue further any of the allegations against Mr Binley.

“However, as in the case of any historic allegations of criminal conduct, Northamptonshire Police will, of course, investigate new evidence that does come to light.”

Cllr Binley will continue to serve his wards. Local authorities have no legislative power to suspend or disqualify councillors unless elected members commit a serious criminal offence while they are in office.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Councillors are elected every four years by local residents to represent the views of their local community. The next local election for North Northamptonshire Council is May 1, 2025.

“Councillors are not employed by the council and are therefore not subject to the council’s HR processes.

“Councillors must however ensure that they uphold high standards as set out in the Member Code of Conduct.

“If anyone believes that a councillor has not upheld the standards during their term in office, then they can submit a complaint to the Monitoring Officer of North Northamptonshire Council.”

NNC confirmed today that no complaints have been received about Cllr Binley’s actions.

Since the Localism Act 2011 was introduced, local authorities have no legislative power to suspend or disqualify councillors. Provided that elected members do not commit a serious criminal offence whilst they are in office, they are able to remain in office until the electorate have a chance to remove them at the next election.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that councillor Binley was 26 at the time of the alleged incident, he was in fact 25 years old.