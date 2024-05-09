Historic locomotive to stop at Kettering and pass through Wellingborough on steam trip today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train enthusiasts are in for a treat this lunchtime (Thursday) when an historic steam train is due to stop at Kettering station to take on water.

The Royal Scot is set to pass south from Market Harborough, via Kettering North Junction and should arrive at around 12.50pm – although timings are subject to change.

After taking on water the locomotive will depart at approximately 1.12pm to continue its journey towards London.