Historic locomotive to stop at Kettering and pass through Wellingborough on steam trip today
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will pass south
Train enthusiasts are in for a treat this lunchtime (Thursday) when an historic steam train is due to stop at Kettering station to take on water.
The Royal Scot is set to pass south from Market Harborough, via Kettering North Junction and should arrive at around 12.50pm – although timings are subject to change.
After taking on water the locomotive will depart at approximately 1.12pm to continue its journey towards London.
Steam fans can see it pass through Wellingborough station scheduled for about 1.19pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.