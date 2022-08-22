Historic Kings Cliffe Bakery announces closure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bakery had been around for over 200 years

It’s the end of an era after Kings Cliffe Bakery ceased trading after more than 200 years.

The announcement was made on the firm’s Facebook page by owner Tom Priestley on Friday (August 19).

Tom said: “It is with a very heavy heart and deep regret that Kings Cliffe Bakery has today ceased trading.

“The current economic climate with the quite unprecedented increases in fuel, energy and ingredient costs along with interest rates and national insurance contributions have meant as things stand it is no longer viable to continue.”

Tom went on to thank the customers of the business for their valued custom and support over many years. He also thanked his ‘amazing team’ who he said were like a family.

He said: “Yes we have our fallings out, our crossed words and stresses but we have looked out for each other and supported each other throughout and in particular during Covid.

“They have been nothing but loyal and hardworking.”

He ended the post saying: “I do not know what the future holds, we may be back in some form in the future but for now we are off for a drink and it is a case of see you later alligator.”

It was for many years nestled in the heart of the East Northamptonshire village of Kings Cliffe.

The ongoing success of the bakery together with a new owner and increased range led to a significant increase in demand for the bakery's products. This led to a search for new purpose built premises to allow the bakery to produce more products and increase production.

Following the opening of a new kitchen in Corby, the old bakery shop was extended into what was the bakery and this became Kings Cliffe Bakery Cafe which quickly become a popular destination for local people, walkers and cyclists looking for a drink, light refreshments, breakfast and lunch.