Historic Kettering pub back open

The Rising Sun in Silver Street.

The historic Rising Sun in Silver Street opened on Sunday (November 10) after an extensive makeover and is now run by the Craft Union Pub Company, part of Enterprise Inns.

It is managed by Dave Cooper, who is a familiar face in the town after previously running The Earl of Dalkeith pub just down the road as well as The Red Well in Wellingborough.

Dave, who has been a landlord for 32 years, said: "We'll be going back to some good old-fashioned values and doing our bit for the community.

Left, Ashley Johnson, and right, Dave Cooper.

"We are handing out raffle tickets all week for a free Sunday meat raffle and giving away free mini Sunday roast dinners made in the upstairs flat.

"We're also running collections for the homeless and we are looking for a local charity alongside the Army Benevolent Fund so we can make a difference to someone's life."

The pub has more than 100 years of history and in recent years has been known as several venues including No 3 Pub and Kitchen, Bar Sun and The Meatshed.

It has opened with a pool table and dart board with sports matches shown on screens. There is seating and a smoking area and the function room upstairs can also be hired out.

They will host quiz nights on Tuesdays with live bands on Saturdays.

The pub is also looking to set up sports teams.