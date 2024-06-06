Historic Corby steelworks site SOLD, with £12m of profits to be ploughed back into town's steel tube industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tata Steel have completed the sale of Corby’s West Works site and have promised invest the cash generated into steel operations in the town.

The West Works, which sits between Weldon Road and Darwin Road, was previously a key site in Corby’s steel making processes but has become redundant in recent years as Tata updates it UK operations.

The company did not reveal to overall sale price, but says it will plough £12 million from the sale back into its Corby operations, which are currently undergoing a £30m upgrade.

Planning permission has already been granted or up to three logistics sheds on the 99-acre site – the equivalent of 62 football pitches.

Corby's historic former West Works is surplus to requirements and has now been sold by TATA. Image: Google

Warmflame Developments (WD) have spent seven years working with Tata to sell the complex site. Building works will have to be handled sensitively to account for the potential contaminants in the ground following decades of steelmaking.

Paul Hodge, Managing Director at WD, said: “It is great to see so much hard work finally come to fruition, and it’s especially rewarding to contribute to the steelworks—which is synonymous with Corby—moving into the next phase of its lifecycle.”

Gary Blackman, Tata Steel’s Works Manager for Corby added: “We are already well progressed with a £30 million investment programme in Corby – one of the largest in the site’s history. The sale of the old West Works land will now fund the regeneration and development of one of our warehouses on the East Works into a world-class complex of offices, stores and engineering workshops, and upgrade one of our tubes finishing lines.”

The new building will be clad with over 18,000m 2 of Tata Steel’s own Trisomet insulated wall and roof panels, which will enable faster installation and gives optimum performance for water drainage and strength.

How the West Works site could look with a new logistics hub in place. Image: Tata

Gary continued: “It is a hugely exciting time to be involved in steel at Corby – we aim to be the country’s first net-zero steel factory. Partnerships with companies such as with Warmflame Developments, and good relationships with the local council, really do contribute to the sustainability and growth of a key industry in the town, which will support exciting employment opportunities for generations to come.”

David Burns, Construction Director at WD, said: “I’m very proud of our team as the complexities of this project were significant, having to manage a phased enabling of the site whilst transitioning some of Tata Steel’s existing operations from the West Works to its retained land in the east.”

Stuart Mair, Development Director at WD commented: “We are delighted to have concluded this deal with Tata Steel. The regeneration of the brownfield site will help boost the local and regional economies, enhance future employee skills and generate high-quality jobs. This investment in Corby is yet another great vote of confidence in both the Corby and Northamptonshire logistics markets.

