Northamptonshire is littered with fascinating historical sites, and Higham Ferrers Town Council is shining a light on the curiosities to be found in the town.

While it has had a historical trail in past years, 2023 has seen the activity moved to the digital space with an interactive map that shows the significance of buildings, outcroppings and local areas to Higham Ferrers.

There’s plenty to see in the town, from Chichele College, founded by Henry Chichele some six hundred years ago, to the Town Hall which served as the local jail, housing its last inmate in the 1930s.

Higham Ferrers in home to many historical happenings

People embarking on the trail will learn of the Market Cross’ medieval beginnings and H.E. Bates’ history with local establishment, Coffee Barne.

The project was funded by the European Regional Development Fund’s ‘Welcome Back’ funding, an initiative that helps localhigh streets recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for Higham Ferrers Town Council said: “We were lucky to be able to use this funding to also build our interactive town guide.

“Higham Ferrers Town Council are very proud of the heritage our wonderful town offers and we invite you to take a walk through our rich history.”

People wanting to take the trail need only scan the QR code to find the interactive information

Paper copies of the trail can be found at the Town Hall. With it also being accessible and functional on mobile devices, it’s become more convenient to those who wish to spend a spontaneous afternoon learning all about Higham Ferrers’ decorated past.

