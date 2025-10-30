Higham Ferrers 'zero waste' shop to leave Market Square as owners announce upcoming closure

2025 will mark the end of Higham Refill’s time in the town, with bosses at the independent store set to close its doors at the end of December.

The decision to close while the business ‘has never been busier’ was announced yesterday evening (October 29), with its owners citing family commitments as a key reason for its departure from the town centre.

A statement on the business’ Facebook page reads: “After a lot of soul-searching, Jay and I have made the incredibly hard decision to close Higham Refill.

“We’ll be open as usual until the end of December, and officially closing by the end of January.

The owners of Higham Refill have announced the shop will close 'by the end of January' Photo: Google Maps

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single person who’s supported us, including our lovely Chelsey. To our regulars, you’ve been the heartbeat of this place. Your kindness, loyalty, and encouragement have meant more than we can ever express. You helped us build something beautiful and it does break our hearts to be in this position.”

Higham Refill opened in June 2022 in Market Square, offering food, hygiene, and household items with the intention of minimising waste by dispensing perishable goods into jars or containers brought from home, helping to remove packaging and create a more sustainable shopping experience.

Refill stores have risen in popularity in recent years, with several popping up in Northamptonshire, including in Finedon and in Wellingborough’s Nene Court.

Bosses at Higham Refill has noted that it will contact those who have outstanding orders set for 2026, and that they would ‘love to see it continue in the right hands’, and are asking interested parties to get in touch by November 14.