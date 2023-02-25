People local to Higham Ferrers will have the opportunity to have their say on a new community centre at Saffron Road’s recreational ground.

Higham Ferrers Town Council put together a Community Plan in 2013 that highlighted key areas of improvement, citing a need for more amenities in the local area.

10 years later, this has prompted the town council to now ask people for their input by way of an online survey.

Higham Ferrers Town Council is proposing a new community building for the Saffron Road Recreation Ground

A release from Higham Ferrers Town Council said: “There are a number of halls to hire in Higham Ferrers, but many of them are linked to schools and churches and therefore are limited with regards to access and availability.

“The town council has received feedback from residents that indicates they feel the current community venues available for hire do not offer the flexibility that many community groups need.”

The proposal would cost in the region of £3 million, and be constructed where the current sports pavilion stands.

The building that currently exists in the area is no longer fit for purpose, and is in need of renovations if it is to continue operating.

The proposed location of the community centre in the recreational ground

The council purchased the pavilion in 2010 whereby upgrades were made, however the need for something entirely new has been ever-present.

An add-on building for council meetings is also being proposed, as it currently works out of the town hall and would benefit from better premises in the future.

Sports fields and playing areas will not be affected by the construction of the community centre, the town council insists.

Higham Ferrers has grown by more than 37 per cent since 2001, and the town council says its community facilities haven’t reflected the increase in new residents.

This is how the new Higham Ferrers community centre may look

In April 2019, 82 per cent of people surveyed felt the need for a new community centre, and 63 per cent thought Saffron Road Recreation Ground was a suitable location for one to be built.

More information about the development can be accessed on the town council’s website, including a few FAQs concerning the community centre proposal.

Posters containing a QR code can be found around Higham Ferrers, which can be scanned to access a survey.