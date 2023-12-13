Higham Ferrers Tourism food for thought aids the needy

Higham Ferrers Tourism and Encompass thinking of those in need.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Higham Ferrers Tourism are always thinking of projects for the benefit of the town and the local community.

And they have been plotting one for months that will help those in need over Christmas and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been earmarking proceeds from various events throughout the year for the Higham Ferrers Foodbank, run by local charity Encompass.

Left to right Carol Fitzgerald, Diane Eaton, Jennie Bone, Liz Barnatt, Nigel Brown and Jo Burns

Members of Tourism have also been rattling the collection bucket at some of their functions to boost their year end donation to the food bank.

Now they have donated a much needed £500 to Encompass, who will convert it into grocery and household essentials- and some extra Christmas cheer-for local families facing financial hardship.

''This donation will definitely help people over Christmas and into the New Year'' said a grateful Joe Burns, chief executive of Encompass, when several members of the tourism committee visited the Higham Ferrers WMC in Westfield Terrace where food parcels are sorted out ready for distribution every Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also met volunteers-Mayor Nigel Brown, Mayoress Jackie Brown and Councillor Jennie Bone- described as the backbone of the organisation by the chief executive.

The Mayor pointed out that the Encompass was particularly grateful to The Working Men's Club for making a room available free of charge as without it, they could not operate.

Liz Barnatt, chair of Higham Ferrers Tourism, said the charity did such ''wonderful and worthwhile'' work for the community that there was no debate amongst members about which organisation should receive the end of year donation.

Encompass provides food parcels to a total of 600 households in Higham Ferrers, Rushden, Raunds and Thrapston with 94 of those families in Higham Ferrers benefiting from the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''Families receive food parcels six times a year, but if they are in real dire straits, we can increase it to 8 times'' Jo explained.

It's not just households who are feeling the financial pinch either.

The charity relies on donations from companies as well as organisations and individual donations had dropped during the year.

''Households and businesses are facing hard times and cannot give as much. And at one stage donations dropped to almost nothing and as a result , we had to cut down on some of the items in our food parcels'' Jo said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''However, donations are slowly increasing again, largely due to Harvest Festivals and the festive season'' she added.

Kind hearted local people remember the charity at Christmas and just as we are leaving the photoshoot, a local woman arrives at the club with a £100 cheque from an elderly neighbour.

Encompass has food collection points across the county in local supermarkets and doctors' surgeries and Jo said she was particularly grateful from the regular donations from Higham Ferrers Co-op which donates fresh food which is left over at the end of the day.

As well as helping people in poverty, Encompass also caters for those in addiction and homelessness.