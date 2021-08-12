Higham Ferrers temporary traffic lights drag into sixth month as wall repairs on hold

Specialists are working to stabilise a wall at Higham Ferrers' Chichele College after a section of it came down risking public safety.

College Street in the town has had 'temporary' traffic lights after a significant number of stones came away from the college's perimeter wall in February.

For public safety one side of College Street has been closed, as well as the pavement, to protect the public from the risk of further falling masonry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

College Street, Higham Ferrers

Higham Ferrers Town Council has contacted owners of the wall, English Heritage, due to the length of time that the lights have been installed.

In response a spokesman for English Heritage sent an apology and said: "As you are aware, as a result of a significant stone fall from the inner side of a historic perimeter wall at the college earlier in the year, traffic has been reduced to a single lane in College Street, beside the college and I wanted to start with an apology to local residents for this disruption.

"My colleagues and I do understand the impact of this on the town and we have been grateful for everyone's understanding and patience during this time, while we work to rectify the issue at hand.

"Our dedicated team is doing everything they can to enable the road outside Chichele College to open as soon as possible.

The College Street carriageway closure

"Chichele College is around 600 years old, and is a protected historic building, so repairing the wall is a complex process and our experts have been carrying out detailed investigations with specialists throughout the spring and summer to determine the methods and materials used in the original construction of the wall and the best way to repair it.

"Undertaking this work during some of the tightest of lockdown restrictions, adjusting to the limitations these placed on us as a charity, and the resulting significantly reduced resources has also been an additional challenge.

"Our experts are currently finessing the design of the repair following the findings, which once complete will need scheduled monument consent, a process which takes up to eight weeks. Once this is in place, we hope to start works as soon as possible, but, as this work is dependent on the weather, we are not yet in a position to confirm exactly when it will be completed."

"We are aware that local residents are keen for the work to be completed as soon as possible, and I will be in contact again as soon as I have a clearer idea of timescale.

"Our expert team are working as hard as they can to finalise the complex design work in order to start repairs as soon as possible and ensure the continued longevity of this important and significant structure for future generations to enjoy. "