Students from Higham Ferrers Junior School have come up with 10 local tourist attractions that are worth visiting, and documented the selections with a new YouTube video.

Carol Fitzgerald of the Higham Ferrers Tourism Committee popped into the school to talk about the town’s rich history, inspiring those who listened to think of the ‘must see’ places that have the most historical significance.

She said: “The idea was to explain to the children about their local heritage, to put them in the picture about a range of interesting places and to train them to be tour guides.

Higham Ferrers students have made a list of the ten 'must see' places in the town

“They now know so much about Higham Ferrers that they will be able to explain all about the town’s historic and notable places to their parents and friends.”

With the children narrating their various selections, their video was first seen at a recent school assembly by mayor, Cllr Nigel Brown and the mayoress, Jackie Brown.

On this, Carol added: “The mayor and mayoress were very impressed and the entire school loved it, heralding the premiere with huge applause.”

The list includes places such as Chichele College, founded by Archbishop Henry Chichele, St Mary’s Church, which dates back to 1220, and Castle Field, where there once stood a castle that was demolished by King Henry VIII in 1523.

The Tourism Committee enlisted the help of professional video maker Gareth Hughes to record their choices in a clip that nears four minutes and thirty seconds, with interesting facts about the town littered throughout.

The YouTube video, which was uploaded on May 23 and sponsored by All Souls College, Oxford and Higham Ferrers Town Council, will now go on show at the Discover Northamptonshire Visitor Hub at Rushden Lakes.

The full list is as follows:

- Higham Ferrers Junior School

- The Market Square

- St Mary’s Church

- The Chancery Chapel

5. Bede House

6. Midland Road

7. Castle Field

8. Chichele College

9. The Cup and Saucer Pond

10. The Skateboard Park.