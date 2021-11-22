Entertaining the crowd - school children sparkle

Higham Ferrers sparkles at Christmas switch on

The event returned after a year break for Covid

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:31 am
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:32 am

Higham Ferrers residents have returned in force for the annual Christmas Sparkle event a year after Covid cancelled last year's traditional celebration.

The community came together for a day of festive fun with a market, fair, and an array of entertainment on the stage before culminating in the Christmas light switch-on by the mayor.

With choirs of school children and adults, the streets were thronged with a festival of Christmas wreathes in St Mary's Church, and Higham Methodist Church back open filled with stalls and refreshments.

Father Christmas proved as popular as ever invited to use the magical Santa's grotto painstakingly produced by Higham Tourism.

Before flicking the switch on the Market Square lights, Mayor of Higham Ferrers Cllr Tina Reavey welcomed guests to the town.

1. Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle

Residents supported the Sparkle that couldn't take place last year due to Covid

Photo Sales

2. Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle

St Mary's Church Christmas wreath festival

Photo Sales

3. Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle

Henry Chichele Primary School choir

Photo Sales

4. Higham Ferrers Christmas Sparkle

Christmas wreaths display in St Mary's Church

Photo Sales
MayorSt Mary's Church
Next Page
Page 1 of 3