Higham Ferrers sparkles at Christmas switch on

Higham Ferrers residents have returned in force for the annual Christmas Sparkle event a year after Covid cancelled last year's traditional celebration.

The community came together for a day of festive fun with a market, fair, and an array of entertainment on the stage before culminating in the Christmas light switch-on by the mayor.

With choirs of school children and adults, the streets were thronged with a festival of Christmas wreathes in St Mary's Church, and Higham Methodist Church back open filled with stalls and refreshments.

Father Christmas proved as popular as ever invited to use the magical Santa's grotto painstakingly produced by Higham Tourism.

Before flicking the switch on the Market Square lights, Mayor of Higham Ferrers Cllr Tina Reavey welcomed guests to the town.

