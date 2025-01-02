Higham Ferrers slimmer celebrates losing life-changing NINE stone after topping 20 stone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A slimmer has shared her weight loss story after losing more than nine stone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Taylor from Higham Ferrers used to weigh more than 20 stone and says she had always been the ‘big friend’ since her teenage years.

As she approached her 40th birthday, she made the decision that she needed to do something about her weight.

She has since gone from being a size 26/28 to size 12/14.

Lucy Taylor from Higham Ferrers has lost nine stone

Here’s Lucy in her own words on her weight loss journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Since my teenage years, I’d always been the ‘big friend’.

"I didn’t think it really bothered me that much as I had wonderful friends who always just saw me for me, not for my weight.

"However, when I look back now, I realise that my weight did hold me back a bit.

"I was the friend who would offer to hold the bags at theme parks, claiming I didn’t want to go on the big rides, even though it was actually the fear that the ride’s barrier wouldn’t go over my belly that was really stopping me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years, the weight continued to gradually creep up.

"I had tried Slimming World, as well as other weight loss programmes, many times before.

"I would lose a bit of weight, but then think I could go it alone.

"Of course, I couldn’t, and before I knew it, I’d gained all that weight and more back on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In July 2014, with my 40th birthday approaching the following year, I had topped over 20 stone.”

It was time I did something

"I joined the Tuesday night group in Rushden with a friend and braved those scales for the first time.

"One of the ladies on the social team that first night showed me her ‘before’ picture and I couldn’t believe the transformation.

"That was it – something inside ‘clicked’ right then and I was determined that I could transform my life too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Food optimising works so well around family life, and there are so many ‘free food’ and ‘low-syn’ options that I haven’t had to compromise going out socially and I’ve never felt deprived.

"Yes, I’ve had to make changes, but over time, habits change, and it has become a sustainable way of life.

"My relationship with food has changed completely and I now food optimise 99 per cent of the time, without even thinking about it.

"I allow myself treats, but know exactly how to draw a line and keep everything in moderation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I first hit my target of a nine stone loss back in November 2016.

"I pretty much maintained that weight loss until lockdown of 2020 arrived.

"Although I kept to plan as much as possible and attended the virtual SW group each week, things like the inevitable home-baking and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme scuppered me a little, and I gradually gained a few stone back on.

"Once lockdown was over though and we got back into face-to-face SW groups, I was determined to get back to target again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to my brilliant consultant, Leanne, and the other supportive members of our SW group, I got back to my nine stone loss in July 2024.

Losing weight with Slimming World has changed my life

"I now enjoy shopping for clothes and have so many more options, rather than having to choose from the ‘Plus Size’ shops only.

"I have far more confidence and am able to enjoy more active and energetic outings with my husband and son.

"Gone are the days when I think I can do this alone – the truth is, I can’t.

"I attend Leanne’s Slimming World group every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love going to group, I actually look forward to seeing everyone.

"It’s such a friendly and supportive group, filled with love, laughter and support.

"We celebrate each other’s achievements and comfort and encourage each other when we’re finding things tough.

"Staying to group is definitely the key to success.”

Speaking about Lucy’s slimming success, Leanne said: “She is such an inspiration to everyone she meets and honestly, I'm so proud of her.”