Higham Ferrers secondary school’s new emphasis on arts and culture earns it a prestigious award
The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers has been handed an award from the Arts Council England as it looks to get students interested in culture and the arts.
The Artsmark Award consists of three tiers, silver, gold and platinum, with the Queensway school receiving the silver accolade.
Angela Smith, principal at The Ferrers School, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Silver Award.
“We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.
“We want this programme to assist our students in becoming confident and aspirational young people that can make a real difference within the local and wider community.”
The Artsmark Award celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, and is for schools and education settings to help develop a commitment to arts and cultural education. It ‘can help unlock young people’s potential, building their confidence, character, and resilience’.
In order for the school to receive the Artsmark Award, it had to create an overall plan for arts and culture that the school could commit to moving forward, and deliver it across the whole school.
Darren Henley, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate The Ferrers School on their Artsmark Award.
“Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious, and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”