Higham Ferrers pupils wish happy retirement to head after 35 years of teaching at school

Hundreds of pupils from across Higham Ferrers have wished farewell to a town headteacher as she retires from the school where she spent her career.

Linda Ward, headteacher of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School, started out as a classroom teacher ending up in charge of the school she loves.

Singing fan Mrs Ward was treated to a joint farewell song by nursery, infants and junior school students – and ex-pupils now at Ferrers School popped in.

The 59-year-old says her most enduring memories of life at the school are of communal events and celebrations.

She said: “My fondest memories are when the whole school comes together – singing at the Sparkle, our celebration for the Jubilee, the time we had a party in the playground with a piano outside when it started to rain. All the crepe paper bunting got wet and started dripping different colours. We had to wheel the piano back inside quickly.”

Mrs Ward has seen many changes not only to the school buildings but also the evolution of teacher’s roles.

She said: “When I first started we didn’t have the National Curriculum or computers. Teaching for everybody is a vocation but now you are a social worker, a health visitor, you are dealing with the well-being of whole families.

"When I was a teacher I never thought about headship. You never think you are going to stay in one place for all that time but Higham Ferrers is a lovely community.”

Over the span of her career Mrs Ward has had to deal with a variety of issues including the impact of Covid.

She said: “When I first started as head I was all about the well-being for staff and children. Covid has had a big impact on that and the economic climate.

"We have had to offer more support. We opened a food bank and a second-hand clothing drop-off. I think there is more under-lying poverty in families but the families are very resilient and over the past few years the people of Higham Ferrers have been very, very generous.

“I’m very proud of all the staff and pupils.”

As well as receiving a bespoke Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School teddy bear, Mrs Ward was treated to farewell cards from neighbouring Higham Ferrers Junior School, and cards from former pupils who now attend Ferrers School.

Sara Miller, deputy headteacher, said: “On behalf of the staff we are very sad to see Mrs Ward leave the school. We wish her all the very best for the future.”

New headteacher Jane Toyer will be taking over as headteacher in September. She will be moving from Croyland Primary School where she had been assistant head.

Mrs Ward is now looking forward to taking part in concerts with The Songbirds choir, being able to seeing her children and parents more often, volunteering in Higham Ferrers and travelling with husband Stephen.