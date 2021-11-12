Higham Ferrers patient left gobsmacked after Covid booster call cock-up

A Higham Ferrers Surgery patient was left 'horrified and gobsmacked' after being turned away from an appointment for a Covid booster jab - despite being called to attend.

The 63-year-old, who did not want to be named, had received a text asking him to book his third jab and subsequently was texted two confirmation messages reminding him of the date and time.

When he turned up as arranged the surgery then told him that he was not eligible as he had not reached the six month mark since his previous vaccination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Higham Ferrers Surgery in Saffron Road

The man said: "I was horrified. The doctors at the surgery are lovely but this was avoidable. Whoever set this up are a bunch of numpties.

"My wife had also been called to book and because of my experience she has changed her appointment to stop her from being turned away.

"Four of us were there when I was. We had all been asked to turn up and we were all turned away. If it's happening in Higham it's probably happening all over the place.

"I'm gobsmacked. One man had taken time off work to be there - what a waste. It should be so straight forward. They have my NHS number, they must have a record of my vaccination and so it must have been bleeding obvious when to call me. There was nothing in the booking process asking when my last jab was."

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire COVID-19 vaccination programme said: “National guidance states booster vaccines will be offered at least six months after the last dose, however, a small number of patients at Higham Ferrers Surgery were able to book an appointment at a booster vaccination clinic slightly earlier than this milestone.

“This was picked up during the (Higham Ferrers Surgery) clinic and all patients were advised due to the guidance, their booster vaccinations couldn’t go ahead that day and alternative appointments would need to be offered. We apologise to the affected patients for the inconvenience this has caused.”