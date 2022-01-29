Higham Ferrers' part in modern day history as Queen's tree planted

Higham Ferrers is playing a special part in modern day history after a tree that forms part of the Queen' s Green Canopy was planted in the town.

The 2m pear tree was planted by Mick Waldram and Tom Hardesty on behalf of the Duchy of Lancaster, which is a unique portfolio of land, property and assets held in trust for the Sovereign.

As part of a unique national initiative marking Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, the tree has been planted in the town’s community Duchy Barn Garden, which is alongside the famous 15th century Henry Chichele College.

From left to right Liz Barnatt, Chair of Higham Tourism, Carol Fitzgerald, chair of the Chichele College Management Team, and garden volunteers Pat Barber and Celia Ingram.

Originally, Higham Ferrers was the property of the Earl of Derby but Robert Ferrers rebelled against the King, Henry III resulting in this land being confiscated and given to the King’s son, Edmund, the Earl of Lancaster. Hence, Chichele College is one of the original sites of the Duchy of Lancaster Estates.

The Queen’s Higham Ferrers tree is one of 80 being planted around the country by the Duchy of Lancaster.

The estates surveyor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Archie Rose, had asked that a fruit tree be planted in the Duchy Barn Garden to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Duchy Barn Garden was renovated by a team of enthusiastic volunteer gardeners during lockdown and unveiled to the public last year.

The volunteers spent a total of 798 hours working on the project and some of them - Celia Ingram, Pat Barber and Carol Fitzgerald - arrived ahead of the recent tree-planting event to prepare the ground and enable the two Duchy of Lancaster gardeners to plant the pear tree.

Liz Barnatt, chair of the Higham Ferrers Tourism Committee, also attended.

The tree, which now takes pride of place in the unique garden, has spent three years in the nursery and is likely to grow to between 8m and 10m, Mr Waldram said.

While most of the 80 trees that the Duchy of Lancaster is planting are oaks on farming properties, Carol Fitzgerald, chair of the Chichele College Management Team, said that it was fitting that a pear tree had been planted in the Duchy Barn Garden.

She said: “There used to be an orchard here for the secular monks back in medieval times.

“It’s an honour that our tree is one of 80.”

“We are celebrating the 600th anniversary of Chichele College this year and the Duchy Barn Garden tree-planting event is the first of many in our special year."