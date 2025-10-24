A 37-year-old Higham Ferrers man has been jailed after he admitted to six child sex offences, including sending a ‘13-year-old girl’ pornographic videos

In late 2022 to early 2023, Luke Anthony Hemmington used the online messaging platform Kik to connect with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, sending her several pornographic videos during the course of their interactions.

Then in January 2025, Hemmington used the same online platform to engage with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, but both ‘girls’ were police officers.

PC Holly Morgan-Humphrey from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) said: “I am really pleased to see Luke Hemmington sent to prison and I would like to thank DC Abi Jones who worked on this investigation alongside myself. Together we have put a very predatory individual behind bars.

“In the POLIT, we are very passionate about protecting and safeguarding our children in this county and as you can see from this case, we use proactive methods to bring offenders to justice.”

Hemmington had shared a number of pornographic videos with the ‘14-year-old’ as well as speaking graphically about his previous sexual experiences and how he wanted to engage in sexual activity with her.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and three counts of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court in August, Hemmington returned to the same court on Thursday, October 23, where he was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.