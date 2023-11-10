Higham Ferrers gearing up and going green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

''We have exchanged the previous artificial trees that grace the buildings in the town for real trees'' explained Liz Barnatt, chair of Higham Ferrers Tourism, which is responsible for the annual trees project.

Artificial trees have decorated the town for some 16 years, but now Higham Ferrers tourism has opted for real trees in the interests of going green.

Committee members turned out at Chichele college last weekend to attach the fairy lights to the 79 trees that have now been positioned on various homes and businesses around the town.

CVL team who have put the trees up

''We have had very generous sponsorship from CVL Systems Ltd, a local security firm whose directors live in the town, this is the first time we have received any sponsorship for the trees''

''And not only that, but the team at CVL Systems brought in two cherry pickers and arranged for their staff to put the trees up on the buildings, with safety issues to consider bearing in mind the traffic, so we are very grateful for their help''.

All the lights will be switched on late afternoon during the Town's popular Christmas Sparkle event on Saturday November 18th

As usual Higham Ferrers Tourism will be running Santa's Grotto from 10-4 in the Chichele College during that event.